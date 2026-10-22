Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: DC: Dark Legion, Superman Death Metal

DC: Dark Legion Brings Superman Death Metal For Its Halloween Event

Superman Death Metal joins DC: Dark Legion as part of the game's Halloween event, starting today and running through November 8

Article Summary DC: Dark Legion kicks off its Halloween event today, with Superman Death Metal available through November 8.

Players join Batman Death Metal, Zatanna, and Constantine to rescue Superman Death Metal from another dimension.

DC: Dark Legion adds limited-time modes, milestone rewards, champion shards, and the Bottle City of Kandor skin.

Use reward code WEBGIFT from October 25 to October 31, 2026, and battle Pararobins in Unchained Payback.

FunPlus has launched the new Halloween event for DC: Dark Legion, as Superman Death Metal makes his way into the mobile title. Starting today and running until November 8, players will see a new event that brings in one of the more awesome versions of the hero, along with new activities, collectibles, and a special promo code you can only use for a week. The finer details from the devs can be found below.

Superman Death Metal Arrives in DC: Dark Legion

After discovering that Superman Death Metal is still alive but imprisoned in another dimension, players will work with Batman Death Metal, Zatanna, and Constantine to save him, including a trip through the Land of the Dead as the veil between realms thins around Halloween. As heroes reconstruct the prison's coordinates, stabilize a ritual, and rescue the man of steel, they begin a battle with the Pararobins and Darkfather's remaining minions, who they must defeat to escape.

Superman Death Metal, a much-anticipated champion, will finally be available to obtain. Players can collect rewards through the various events below, exchanging them in the event shop for champion shards which can be combined to unlock the latest Death Metal hero. Another exciting event shop reward is a new player base skin, The Bottle City of Kandor.

The in-game special event and mini-games players will experience include:

Mystic Search: Players can dispatch different squads of champions to collect materials and rewards in order to enable the portal to rescue Superman Death Metal

Players can dispatch different squads of champions to collect materials and rewards in order to enable the portal to rescue Superman Death Metal Solar Sonar: Players complete tasks to earn Disk of Ra, which can be submitted to reach milestone rewards. Progression unlocks special Superchange, granting attack bonuses in Unchained Payback

Players complete tasks to earn Disk of Ra, which can be submitted to reach milestone rewards. Progression unlocks special Superchange, granting attack bonuses in Unchained Payback Mystic Alignment: By completing a specific task, heroes will illuminate one of 16 lights on an occult board. When a full row of tasks has been completed, extra rewards are granted!

By completing a specific task, heroes will illuminate one of 16 lights on an occult board. When a full row of tasks has been completed, extra rewards are granted! Unchained Payback: After breaking out of the Solar Jail, Superman Death Metal enters a battle, combating Pararobins and Devastator's Minions. By using the Sun Tarot Card, players are able to attend the event and battle against these enemies. With the assistance of Wonder Woman Death Metal and Batman Death Metal, Death Metal Superman will be able to obtain bonuses against the enemies.

After breaking out of the Solar Jail, Superman Death Metal enters a battle, combating Pararobins and Devastator's Minions. By using the Sun Tarot Card, players are able to attend the event and battle against these enemies. With the assistance of Wonder Woman Death Metal and Batman Death Metal, Death Metal Superman will be able to obtain bonuses against the enemies. Reward Code: WEBGIFT (valid from October 25 until October 31, 2026, at 23:59 UTC)

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