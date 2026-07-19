Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dc comics, DC Sirens

DC Sirens Bring Summer To Fortnite With New Additions

Epic Games and DC Comics have teamed up once again to bring the DC Sirens to Fortnite for a limited time, with summer gear and new in-game items.

Article Summary Fortnite’s DC summer event adds Coastal Catwoman, High Tide Harley, Chlorophyll Ivy, and Beach Bod Batman.

Each DC Sirens Fortnite skin includes a LEGO Style, matching Pickaxe, and Back Bling for a limited-time shop run.

New Fortnite Quests unlock a Batman Sprite, Bat Cape ability, plus rewards like the Zap-brella Glider and more.

A late-game Fortnite Rift Anomaly can trigger a Battle Bus escape, letting multiple squads win a Victory Royale.

Epic Games and DC Comics have teamed up once again to bring the DC Sirens to the game for a special Summer event. As you can see here, they ahve added four specific Gotham City icons to the game in special summer wear, as you're getting Coastal Catwoman, High Tide Harley, Chlorophyll Ivy, and Beach Bod Batman, available for a limited tim for you to snag. Each one has been added in-game with their own LEGO version, a Pickaxe, and Back Bling for you to show off, and you can even complete new Quests to unlock a craftable Batman Sprite to the collection. We have more details from their latest blog and images below, along with the trailer, as the content is officially live for you to purchase and download.

DC Sirens Hit The Beach in Fortnite This Summer

Gotham's sirens have come to the Battle Royale Island, and Batman is doing his best to keep up. Drop into the new Bat Cave POI, swoop up your friends in the new Batman Beach Buggy, and soar with the Batman Grapnel Gun. Complete new Quests as they unlock to add a Batman Sprite to your collection. Batman Sprites grant the ability to deploy the Bat Cape mid-air and find rare Sprites in chests more often in Battle Royale matches. There are other new quest rewards too: G'Nort's Summer Tote Back Bling, the Caped Cooler-sader Pickaxe, Zap-brella Glider, and more.

In some Fortnite Battle Royale matches, a new Rift Anomaly will shake up the late game, sending the Battle Bus to a marked location as the Storm closes in. Get at least one teammate onto the Bus before it rifts away to earn a Battle Bus Victory Royale. Multiple teams can escape and win the same match, but miss your ride, and it's game over, even if you're the last squad standing.

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