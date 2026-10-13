Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface, dc studios

DC Studios Launches New Fortnite Creative Island For Clayface

As part of their promotion for the upcoming film Clayface, DC Studios has created their own Fortnite Creative island dedicated to the movie.

Article Summary DC Studios launches a new Clayface Fortnite Creative event, bringing the Batman villain into interactive gameplay.

The Clayface Fortnite experience runs now through October 27 across three islands with unique codes for players.

Timed ahead of Clayface’s October 23, 2026 debut, the event explores identity, loss, and transformation.

Tom Rhys Harries appears as Matt Hagen in the Clayface activation, letting players engage with the film’s world.

DC Studios has decided to bring gamers into the world of Clayface in their own way by creating a new Fortnite Creative experience. Starting today and running through October 27, players can access a few different islands in which they will come face-to-face, if you will, with the iconic Batman villain in a special experience where you'll take on the changing Matt Hagen from the upcoming psychological thriller. We have more details from the team below, as you can visit the islands using codes 3739-0247-7626, 7996-5597-0868, and 3469-7377-0976.

Clayface Comes to Fortnite With a New Creative Experience

Launching ahead of the film's theatrical debut on October 23, 2026, the activation transports players into the dark and unsettling world of Clayface, exploring the themes of identity, loss and transformation that lie at the heart of the iconic Gotham villain's origin story. At the center of the experience is actor Tom Rhys Harries, who appears as Matt Hagen, bringing the title character to life as an interactive non-playable character (NPC). Players can encounter and engage directly with Clayface, experiencing the character—and the world of the film—in a way that extends beyond the screen and puts them inside the story.

For two weeks, the campaign will unfold across three established Fortnite Creative experiences—Havoc Hotel, Havoc Hotel 2 and Bed Wars Klombos—reaching players at scale while weaving Clayface's distinctive horror aesthetic and narrative into familiar gaming environments. By bringing Clayface to one of the world's biggest gaming platforms, DC Studios is extending the film beyond traditional media and into a space where audiences already spend time, play and participate. The activation creates a new route into the film for both existing fans and new audiences, using an interactive environment to build familiarity with the character, generate cultural conversation and give audiences a reason to engage with the story before they ever see it in theaters.

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