Posted in: Daybreak Games, DC Universe Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dc comics, supergirl

DC Universe Online Reveals The Next Children of Krypton Story Arc

DC Universe has revealed the next chapter as part of the Children of Krypton story arc, as Wrath of the Worldkillers arrives October 6.

Article Summary DC Universe Online launches Children of Krypton: Wrath of the Worldkillers on October 6 as the next Supergirl story chapter.

Players team with Supergirl and a reluctant Reign to stop the Worldkillers after Titans Bay is sealed behind a forcefield.

Daybreak Games says the DC Universe Online update is free for players, though story and feature details remain limited for now.

DC Universe Online will celebrate at New York Comic Con with exclusive posters, a secret reward code, and a meet and greet.

Daybreak Games has revealed preliminary details for the next update to DC Universe Online, with Children of Krypton: Wrath of the Worldkillers arriving on October 6. The team didn't drop a ton of details about this one, other than that it's the next chapter in the current Supergirl arc, bringing in a few new characters and events. The team is also planning on showing something off during New York Comic-Con for those who happen to be in attendance. You can check out the detailer we have below before the content launches next week.

DC Universe Online – Children of Krypton: Wrath of the Worldkillers

The next chapter in DC Universe Online's Children of Krypton story arc is coming next week, giving players a chance to team up with Supergirl and a reluctant new ally in Reign to thwart a potentially cataclysmic event. Wrath of the Worldkillers will be available at no cost to DCUO players on October 6. Titans Bay has gone dark, and the city is sealed off from the rest of the world by a mysterious forcefield. It's time to call in some powerful backup to find out what the Worldkillers are after – before it's too late.

NYCC Plans

Heading to New York Comic Con next week? Come celebrate the launch of Wrath of the Worldkillers at the DC Booth from October 8-11 by picking up exclusive posters featuring the cover art, drawn by award-winning DC artist Belén Ortega, known for her work on Batman: Urban Legends, The Joker, and for DC's Summer of Supergirl Special. Attendees who grab a poster will find a secret code inside, redeemable for a free in-game Kryptonian reward. Swing by on Sunday, October 11, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm for a DC Universe Online Meet and Greet with Community Manager Voltera and Art Director Scot Boyd. Tell us your favorite DCUO stories, show us your cosplays, or just say hello! We can't wait to meet you!

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