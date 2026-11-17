Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight

Dead By Daylight Devs Give Official Rundown of Planned Updates

Behaviour Interactive dropped a new video this week for Dead By Daylight, detailing all of the improvements coming in 2027.

Article Summary Behaviour Interactive outlines Dead by Daylight’s 2027 roadmap, expanding on reveals first teased during June’s anniversary event.

Dead by Daylight will get map visual upgrades, dynamic weather, and audio reworks to boost immersion without losing clarity.

Killers and Survivors are getting updated models, animations, and cosmetics, with new tech to better show fear and damage.

A Dead by Daylight Workshop, improved new-player onboarding, and an Insider Program aim to grow the game and community.

Behaviour Interactive dropped a new video and some developer notes for Dead by Daylight this morning, going over many of the updates players will see going into 2027. Many of these were briefly discussed during the game's 10th Anniversary Event back in June, but at the time they weren't quite ready to speak about much of what was coming to the game just yet. Now we have a pretty good idea of what to expect with a more in-depth look in this 15-minute video, along with the developer notes they released below.

New Dead by Daylight Improvements & Updates For 2027

Graphical Rework: Maps

Behaviour Interactive gave viewers a brief overview of some updated environments with the goal of making Maps in Dead by Daylight feel more lifelike than ever before. Improved lighting, detailed assets, and dynamic foliage showcase the updated visual identity of each location while preserving the familiar gameplay players have come to love.

Dynamic Weather System

The new dynamic weather system brings rain, thunderstorms, snow, and wind to the Trials. These conditions will introduce new tension and unpredictability to each match in Dead by Daylight, in addition to subtle visual effects throughout gameplay.

Graphical Rework: Killers & Survivors

Behaviour Interactive is improving character textures, proportions, hair, and animations to feel more lifelike. Updated character rigs, new motion capture and facial animation technology will work to better express a character's fear, pain and struggle. The team is also updating nearly 4,000 cosmetic customizations to match these improvements, while exploring new ways for blood, dirt and other details to dynamically appear on characters during a match.

Audio Rework

More realistic sound propagation will be implemented throughout various Maps. Sound will more naturally travel through environments and offer improved clarity and volume to balance the more realistic and grounded experiences players will encounter. The team is also considering the sound cues that are critical to players' success in Dead by Daylight, so the ultimate goal is to enhance the immersion while preserving key sounds players rely on in-game.

The Dead by Daylight Workshop

Behaviour Interactive is excited to share that the Dead by Daylight Workshop will open its doors to community-created content in some big ways in 2027. From designing Maps, importing custom assets, modifying game rules, new modes, and more, the possibilities are vast. These experiences will exist separately from the classic Dead by Daylight modes with dedicated tools and moderation to ensure all submissions meet official guidelines.

Onboarding Rework

The team is aware that with 10 years of Survivors, Killers, Maps, Perks, Powers, and more, entering The Fog for the first time can be intimidating. Behaviour Interactive is improving the onboarding experience for new players, with a revamped welcome with a more cinematic introduction, clearer explanations and tutorials of game mechanics, as well as a more gradual introduction to everything Dead by Daylight has to offer.

Insider Program

The voice of the Dead by Daylight community will be paramount for the future of the game. Behaviour Interactive is introducing the Dead by Daylight Insider Program. Select players will have the opportunity to get an early look at upcoming features, exclusive development updates, playtests, and share feedback directly with the team. Behaviour Interactive will provide more details on getting into the program at a later date.

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