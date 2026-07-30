Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chorus of Sin, dead by daylight

Dead by Daylight Launches Chorus of Sin Content Into Early Access

Behaviour Interactive has launched the latest content for Dead by Daylight into Early Access, as you can try Chorus of Sin this weekend.

Article Summary Dead by Daylight has launched Chorus of Sin into Early Access, giving select players a first chance to try it this weekend.

Behaviour Interactive is letting chosen Dead by Daylight creators stream the build and invite community members to join.

To enter, players need Steam on PC, a Behaviour Account, a linked Twitch account, and one hour of Drops-enabled viewing.

Five Dead by Daylight Early Access draws run July 30-31, with selected players trying The Judgment and Aurora before PTB.

Behaviour Interactive has launched a new piece of content into Early Access for Dead by Daylight, as you could be one of the lucky few to try out Chorus of Sin. The shorthand to this is that a few content creators will be streaming this content, as it was granted to them over the weekend, to play at select times. During those times, they can invite members of their community to play via Twitch, but only those players invited in will have access, while everyone else will have to watch. We have more details from their latest blog below, as the first two kick off today.

Dead by Daylight Brings a Lucky Few Into the Chorus Of Sin

We've spent over a year building the Chorus of Sin Chapter with you through The Grimoire. You've been with us every step of the way, one vote at a time, and we wanted to thank you for helping us bring these new Characters to life. The Early Access is usually meant to give creators an early look at the new content ahead of the PTB, an experience they share with their own community, but this time we wanted to do something a little different and give YOU the chance to get into the Early Access too. After all, this is YOUR Chapter.

Starting today, selected Dead by Daylight creators will be streaming the new content from the Early Access build. Watch any selected DBD creator on Twitch with drops enabled for one hour to enter a contest and get the chance to be selected to join the Early Access. You need to:

Play Dead by Daylight using a Steam account (PC), as the Early Access will only be available on that platform.

Create a Behaviour Account if you don't have one already.

Link your Behaviour Account to your Twitch account.

Watch one hour of selected Dead by Daylight creators on Twitch with drops enabled.

After meeting the one hour requirement, you will automatically enter a pool for a chance to be selected. If selected, you'll receive an email (sent to the same attached to your Behaviour account) with all the details you need to get into the build. The access is linked to your account and cannot be shared with other players. Make sure you opted in to receive communications from BHVR in your BHVR Account to receive the email. We will run five draws between July 30-31, 2026, at the following times:

Thursday July 30: 12PM ET, 5PM ET

Friday July 31: 9AM ET, 12PM ET, 5PM ET

If you are eligible, and have not already been selected, you will be considered for all subsequent draws. The Early Access is available in all regions where Dead by Daylight is playable. Early Access spots are limited and tied to our server rollout and testing goals. Selected streams will begin on July 30, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET. Look for participating channels displaying the Drops Enabled tag. Watch selected creators' streams on Twitch for one hour, and you could be among the first players getting your hands on The Judgment and Aurora before the PTB.

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