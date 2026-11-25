Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: art the clown, Sienna Shaw, terrifier

Dead by Daylight Officially Launches The Terrifier Content

Dead by Daylight has officially launched the new Terrifier content this week, bringing Art the Clown to the asymmetrical horror game

Article Summary Dead by Daylight has launched its Terrifier chapter, adding Art the Clown and Sienna Shaw to the game this week.

Art the Clown uses Bag of Toys to pull random weapons, build power on hits, and trigger unique Mini-Mori kills.

The update also adds Art-specific perks, killer emotes, and Sienna Shaw's survivor perks tied to chases and support.

Dead by Daylight also gets the new Hartshorne Mall map, an original liminal space long requested by the community.

Behaviour Interactive has officially launched the Terrifier content for Dead by Daylight, bringing Art the Clown into the main game. Players will get what is essentially a randomized terror killer chasing everyone down inside the new Hartshorne Mall map, as well as Sienna Shaw as the Final Girl survivor. We have all the details below, as you'll be able to play the content once you update the game.

Art the Clown Has Come To Terrorize Players in Dead by Daylight

A serial killer raised from the dead by demonic forces, Art the Clown is always down for a bloody good time. With his Power, Bag of Toys, Art reaches into his trash bag for a random selection of weapons including a flail, a flamethrower, a firearm, a beer bottle full of acid, and even a funky little bike horn! Each successful hit with a toy builds its deadliness, eventually letting Art knock down injured Survivors and execute them with murderous glee. Each weapon will have its own unique Mini-Mori, showing that Art's gruesome creativity knows no bounds.

The Terrifier's killer humor bleeds into his three character-specific Perks: Funny Business grants a random effect in addition to a temporary haste buff whenever you damage a Generator. These effects can be as helpful as blocking Generators or as wacky as a burst of confetti. Kill Spree ends each Trial with a merry massacre, letting Art unlock the ability to kill remaining Survivors when they have all reached 2 Hook States and all Generators have been completed. Finally, Laughingstock makes Survivors near-completed Generators Exhausted and Oblivious.

Stepping into Art's enormous shoes, players should be ready to go over-the-top to get their last laughs. More is more as you rush to pull the right toy and terrorize your captive audience with your chaotic clownery. Stealing every scene with his hilarious faces, Art's signature expressiveness will be brought to life in-game through a host of emotes: a first for any Killer! What better way to menace your hooked victims than by actually pointing and laughing at them?

The Final Girl

A young woman haunted by tragedy, Sienna Shaw found her destiny supernaturally entwined with Art the Clown's. Hardened by countless horrors, her resourcefulness and determination will be pushed to their limits by The Entity's Trials.

Sienna Shaw braves The Fog with three character-specific Perks. Best Gift Ever lets you drop items to gain powerful passive abilities. Whenever you take a protection hit, Shared Trauma allows all Survivors within 12m to recover from the Exhausted status while running. After being chased by the Killer, Valkyrie's Rage lets you turn the tables by unleashing an extra-powerful pallet stun.

Let's Go to the Mall

Arriving alongside this update is The Hartshorne Mall, a brand-new original Map that has been long requested by the Dead by Daylight community. Littered with haunting storefronts and liminal hallways, what was once a friendly space for families to go shopping has been warped by The Entity into a dark reflection of itself. Answering the long-standing request from the community to explore more liminal spaces in The Fog, this Map invokes a nostalgic, comforting, but also unsettling feeling as the familiar turns into the uncanny. Keen-eyed players may be able to spot some interesting lore drops for beloved Survivor Dwight Fairfield, who experienced a traumatic encounter with The Entity while lost in the mall as a child.

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