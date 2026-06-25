Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DBD, Shane Wiigwaas

Dead by Daylight Releases First indigenous Survivor

Dead by Daylight has officially released its first indigenous Survivor, as Shane Wiigwaas has been added to the game today.

Article Summary Dead by Daylight adds Shane Wiigwaas in The Life Road, introducing the game's first Indigenous Survivor.

Shane is a defense attorney from Glass River First Nation whose search for justice leads him into the Fog.

His three Dead by Daylight perks reward bold teamwork with speed boosts, Killer tracking, and stronger healing.

The Life Road Collection launches with outfits tied to Shane's law school days and his Anishinaabe heritage.

As one of the last active pieces of Dead by Daylight's 10th Anniversary celebrations, the team has released its latest Survivor, Shane Wiigwaas. Debuting in The Life Road, Wiigwaas is the game's first-ever indigenous Survivor, a defense attorney whose search for justice has led them immediately into the fog. We have all the details and the latest trailer from the team for the character here, as you can play them right now when you update the game.

Shane Wiigwaas Joins Dead by Daylight As The First Indigenous Survivor

Shane arrives equipped with three versatile, character-specific Perks – Wide Open Throttle, Cross-Examination, and Lend a Hand – designed to reward bold plays, teamwork, and staying one step ahead of the Killer. His debut also introduces The Life Road Collection, with cosmetics inspired by both his time as a law student and his Anishinaabe heritage.

Trial and Terror

Growing up in the Glass River First Nation, Shane Wiigwaas was driven by a simple belief: justice wasn't about punishment, but rather restoring balance. That conviction led him to become a defense attorney, advocating for First Nation clients and others in need. When Shane's cousin Derek was accused of murdering a police officer, the evidence seemed overwhelming despite Derek's insistence that the officer had vanished into a mysterious cloud of black fog.

Though Shane believed the story, he urged his cousin to accept a plea deal – something Derek refused, determined to stand by the truth. The result was a life sentence without parole. A decision that would haunt Shane for the rest of his days. Leaving home, he traveled Turtle Rock on his motorcycle, helping others where we could, and searching for answers about the strange fog that had destroyed his cousin's life. His search led him to the Pacific Northwest where he set out to investigate the unexplained disappearance of a man named Jake Park. Shane ventured into the forest, to the spot of Jake's vanishing… and was never seen again.

Restoring Balance

Shane arrives in Dead by Daylight with three new character-specific Perks designed to reward bold decision-making, teamwork, and an assertive play style. Wide Open Throttle gives Shane the ability to gain a burst of Haste after Fast Vaulting a Pallet, while also resetting the Pallet and blocking it for a considerable duration. During this time, his teammates will be able to see the blocked Pallet's Aura. Cross-Examination brings new evidence to light, allowing Shane to see a trail of the Killer's Light Marks when inside their Terror Radius. Following the trail also provides a burst of Haste. Finally, Lend a Hand unlocks a special healing ability once per Trial when blessing or cleansing a Totem. Shane can activate the ability to give the teammate healing, a small increase in permanent healing charges.

Road Worn

Every road leaves its mark, and Shane has travelled many over the course of his days. To celebrate his arrival in Dead by Daylight, The Life Road Collection launches with two Outfits inspired by the experiences that shaped him. Shane's Rare Law School Nights Outfit offers the casual comfort of a hoodie, joggers, and colored braid wraps worn as a student earning his degree in Northern Ontario. His Very Rare Woodland Regalia Outfit, made together with his grandmother, delivers a more traditional look at his Anishinaabe roots.

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