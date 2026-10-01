Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Diablo, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Haunted By Daylight

Dead by Daylight Reveals Massive October 2026 Halloween Content

Dead by Daylight is celebrating Halloween with a throwback VHS theme as the October 2026 update brings a killer retro vibe.

Article Summary Dead by Daylight’s October 2026 Halloween update adds a retro VHS theme with weekly content and Haunted by Daylight.

The Diablo Collection arrives October 20 with Lilith, Belial, and Mephisto cosmetics plus voiced outfits and Survivor looks.

Jason Voorhees gets his first Blighted outfit on October 1, joined by new Hallowed Blight cosmetics for The Knight and Houndmaster.

Haunted by Daylight starts October 13, adding Void Portals, map-wide Halloween visuals, and earnable rewards for Killers and Survivors.

Behaviour Interactive is continuing the 10th Anniversary celebrations for Dead by Daylight, as on the tail end of it all comes the highly anticipated Halloween content. The new Haunted by Daylight event will take over the next month's worth of gameplay, as they have jammed the month with a retro VHS theme with weekly content, headlined by the Diablo Collection featuring some of Sanctuary's most fearsome faces, voiced by the actors behind them. Plus, the new Blighted look for Jason Voorhees will keep you busy earning the outfit. We have the finer details below as the content starts droppiong today, with the event kicking off on October 13.

Hell Sends Its Best to Dead by Daylight

Arriving on October 20th, the Diablo Collection brings the world of Blizzard's legendary series to Dead by Daylight with six new Outfits inspired by iconic characters and classes from across the franchise.

At the heavily horned head of the pack is Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred herself, brought to horrifying life as a Visceral Outfit for The Artist. Featuring unique menu animations and vicious new Mori, Lilith has been carefully crafted for The Fog, maintaining her unmistakable silhouette while welcoming a few devilish details for the eagle-eyed Diablo faithful. Also making the leap between realms, Belial, The Lord of Lies, arrives in Dead by Daylight as an Outfit for The Dredge, turning its nightmarish form into a six-faced demon of deception. Mephisto, The Lord of Hatred, rounds out the trio of Killer Cosmetics as an Outfit for The Nurse, pairing his imposing design with The Nurse's supernatural elegance.

All three Outfits are Visceral or Ascended and pull out all the stops with unique voice lines performed by the characters' original Diablo voice actors, Caroline Faber, Ray Porter, and Steve Blum. Survivors will have plenty to enjoy as well, with Outfits inspired by Diablo IV's playable classes. Zarina Kassir harnesses the arcane as the Sorceress, David King prepares for battle as the Barbarian, and Taurie Cain appropriately communes with the dead Necromancer. The Diablo Collection arrives in Dead by Daylight on October 20th.

Jason Gets Blighted

One of Dead by Daylight's most beloved spooky season traditions oozes once more as the Hallowed Blight Collection returns October 1st, bringing its signature stomach-churning mix of pustules, mutations, and orange serum to three new Killers. Earlier this year, the iconic hockey-masked killer first joined the Fog, delighting fans in record slashing numbers. Now, Jason Voorhees gets his first taste of Blight (as if he needed it), twisting the already imposing Killer into something truly grotesque. He'll be joined by equally unsettling new Blighted Outfits for The Houndmaster and The Knight.

Haunted Once More

Dead by Daylight's Halloween staple returns with Haunted by Daylight, running for three weeks beginning October 13th. This year's event embraces a more traditional Halloween aesthetic, bathing The Entity's Realm in an ominous orange haze, while giving pumpkins, Rifts, and more a similar treatment. Some of the bigger changes on tap for this iteration include the Void Realm itself now being closed, despite its signature Rifts remaining.

Void Rifts, once opened, become Void Portals and can be used to teleport around the Map, creating new opportunities for escapes, ambushes, and general surprises. Plenty of goodies are also available, with earnable Tricks and Treats Collection Outfits for Shane Wiigwaas and The Hillbilly, Survivor Shirts for Sable Adam and Jeff, and new Killer Masks for The Singularity, The Unknown, and The Trapper, all up for grabs.

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