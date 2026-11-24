Posted in: Dead Or Alive, Games, KoeiTecmo, Team Ninja, Video Games | Tagged: dead or alive 6, Dead or Alive 6 Last Round

Dead or Alive Announces First 30th Anniversary Plans

Dead or Alive is celebrating its 30th Anniversary, as the developers have some free content and a tournament for Dead or Alive 6.

Article Summary Dead or Alive 6 Last Round is getting a free 30th Anniversary update with costumes, a stage, music, and titles.

The Dead or Alive 6 update adds anniversary costumes for 10 characters plus a 30th Anniversary Specs accessory.

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round Core Fighters unlocks 25 extra characters for free for a limited time during the event.

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round Championship starts online in 2027, with the Finals set for Japan on April 25, 2027.

Koei Tecmo has revealed the first of what will likely be a series of plans to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Dead or Alive. The team is kicking things off with a free update to Dead or Alive 6, adding new costumes and content to enhance the game a little. What's more, the team will also be holding a special tournament for Dead or Alive 6 Last Round starting in early January 2027. We have the finer details of what you can expect from both as we wait to see what else the company has in store to celebrate one of its longest-running franchises.

Celebrate 30 Years of the Dead or Alive Franchise

The Dead or Alive series, first launched in 1996, is a 3D fighting game franchise with more than 11 million units sold and nearly 24 million downloads of the free-to-play version. To mark Dead or Alive's 30th Anniversary, fans are receiving a free content update in the series' most recent entry, Dead or Alive 6 Last Round. This content update includes anniversary costumes for 10 characters (Kasumi, Ayane, Hayate, Ryu Hayabusa, Marie Rose, Honoka, NiCO, Jann Lee, Zack, and Minato), the 30th Anniversary Specs accessory, which can be equipped by all characters, a new anniversary stage, a 30th Anniversary music track, as well as commemorative titles comprised of the anniversary logo, title logos, and series catchphrases.

Players can access 25 additional characters for free for a limited time in Dead or Alive 6 Last Round Core Fighters, the free-to-play version of Dead or Alive 6 Last Round. A special 30th Anniversary Dead or Alive sale is now live, with discounts on Dead or Alive titles as well as DLC. Fans can find further information about the 30th Anniversary sale on the official sale website.

Battle In a New Championship

Fans can also anticipate the Dead or Alive 6 Last Round Championship, an official international tournament featuring Dead or Alive 6 Last Round. Beginning in 2027, global players will go head-to-head in Online Qualifiers for one of eight places in the Finals, scheduled to take place in Japan on April 25, 2027. More information about the Dead or Alive 6 Last Round Championship can be found on the official website.

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