Deck Of Haunts Releases Massive Friday The 13th Update

Deck Of Haunts has a new update out today, appropriate for Friday the 13th, as the 13th Nightmare update is available now

Nightmare Mode introduces 13 escalating stages, a Grim Reaper mechanic, and unique new challenges.

Unlock a new Trap Starter Deck at XP level 12, featuring fresh tactics with ambush and synergy cards.

Update includes gameplay tweaks, new animations, and "Jason" added to human name pool for extra horror flair.

Indie game developer Mantis Games and publisher Dangen Entertainment dropped a new update today for Deck of Haunts in time for Friday the 13th. The 13th Nightmare update brings players a new mode and challenges, as you'll end up taking on the Grim Reaper and get a new Starter Deck in the process. We have more info and the trailer here as the update is now live.

Deck Of Haunts – 13th Nightmare Update

Nightmare Mode

Nightmare Mode challenges you to survive 13 sequential Nightmares, each composed of 13 cursed nights. Every Nightmare throws new curveballs your way: curated groups of humans with unique traits, and escalating modifiers that carry over from one Nightmare to the next. It's a brutal, escalating gauntlet of strategic horror. And then… there's the Grim Reaper.

In Nightmare Mode, every kill or madness you induce earns you souls. Collect 13 souls, and you can summon the Reaper to harvest a human of your choice instantly. Survive all 13 Nightmares and you'll unlock the Crypt Room, letting the Reaper haunt with you in future/other game modes. Nightmare unlockables include Corpse Explosion (card), the Crypt Room, Sleep Paralysis (card), and a new achievement.

New Trap Starter Deck

Once you reach XP-level 12, you'll unlock a new starter deck built entirely around traps. These cards specialize in ambushes, synergy, and indirect terror, giving you new strategies to exploit adventurers who get a little too confident. Combined with existing mechanics, traps offer new ways to sow fear and chaos, one carefully laid mechanism at a time.

More Deadly Details

This update also comes with several tweaks and polish including heart death animation, dead human portraits removed, and a counter of turns on humans with the "Helpline" trait. And yes, "Jason" is now officially in the name pool for humans. Happy Friday the 13th! Did You Know: You can add custom names in the settings menu, a little easter egg if you want to haunt your enemies, or friends!

