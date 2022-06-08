Deliver Us Mars Receives New Gameplay Trailer & Release Date

Frontier Foundry has released a brand new gameplay trailer for Deliver Us Mars this morning, along with the game's official release date. We officially know that the game will be launching on September 27th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via both Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game will sell for $30, except for the PC-only Deluxe Edition featuring the base game and the original soundtrack, which will sell for $40. Meanwhile, the trailer gives us a brief glimpse of the in-game alpha gameplay, showing off how you will be headed up as Alpha Team toward the Red Planet. There you will find items key to helping save Earth in a time of grave crisis. It's brief, but enjoy the trailer down below showing off the game.

Deliver Us Mars tells the story of Kathy Johanson, who joins the crew of the Zephyr space shuttle on a desperate mission to the Red Planet. Their goal is to save a rapidly-declining Earth by retrieving vital colonisation vessels known as the ARKs, which the shadowy organisation 'Outward' stole years earlier. Kathy has another personal motivation for joining the mission to save humanity, however: her father, Isaac, joined Outward on its escape to Mars after being forced to leave his daughter behind when she was a child. Now, after a mysterious message from the Red Planet hints at a connection to her past, Kathy is determined to discover its source.

Players will progress in Deliver Us Mars by conquering platforming challenges, solving complex puzzles, scuba diving, floating in zero gravity and even executing a thrilling launch sequence inside a spaceship. They'll experience a stunning depiction of Mars as they explore its sandy planetary surface, the interiors of the enormous ARK vessels, icy valleys and abandoned colonies – not to mention sections of the game set on Earth and the Moon. With an action-packed story that mixes epic stakes, personal drama and an unsettling larger mystery, players will uncover the truth behind the disappearance of Outward's colonists and learn the fate of Kathy's father.