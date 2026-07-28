Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Resolution Games, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Demeo, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Is Coming To Xbox

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked has been confirmed for an Xbox release this year, but a date has not been confirmed yet.

Article Summary Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is confirmed for Xbox later this year, with a release date still to be announced.

The Xbox version of Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will include all updates and content released so far.

Set in the Forgotten Realms, Battlemarked blends D&D adventure with fast-paced, turn-based tactical combat.

Play solo or in four-player co-op, build your party, master iconic classes, and battle threats in Neverwinter Wood.

Developer and publisher Resolution Games, in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast, revealed that they will be bringing Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked over to Xbox later this year. An official release date has not been confirmed, but we do know the game will be presented in full with all of the updates and content released so far. The news comes after the game arrived on Nintendo Switch 2 back in June, so it only makes sense they would work their way through every console they could to let players experience this unique blend of two TTRPG titles in one game. We'll keep an eye out for a proper release date.

Xbox Players Will Soon Experience Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

The North teeters on the brink of war, and it's up to you to unravel hidden secrets, face powerful enemies, forge fragile alliances, and expose the masterminds behind the plot before chaos consumes all. Dive into fast-paced, turn-based combat that brings the Dungeons & Dragons experience into a new dimension. You'll need all your cunning, courage, and strategy to survive. Will you lead your allies to victory, or watch as the world burns?

Battle dark forces deep within the wilds of Neverwinter Wood and face powerful enemies. Built with the Demeo Action Roleplaying System and launching with multiple adventures (with more on the way), forge legendary bonds with friends as you confront the shadowy figures that threaten the Forgotten Realms. Team up in a co-operative multiplayer system that supports up to four players or take on the challenge alone by building the adventuring party that suits your style – no Dungeon Master required. Whether you're leading your allies on an adventure or embarking on a solo quest, you shape your story.

Engage in dynamic, turn-based combat where every move matters. Your strategy evolves based on the traits of iconic D&D classes, the abilities of your allies, and the strength of your hand. Whether you're a cunning rogue, a mighty paladin, or a powerful sorcerer, mastery of the battlefield is essential as you battle monsters, overcome traps, and discover legendary treasures!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!