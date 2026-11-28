Posted in: Cygames, Games, NFL, Video Games | Tagged: Denver Broncos, Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Denver Broncos Collab With Umamusume: Pretty Derby On December 6

Umamusume: Pretty Derby will officially have a brand-new collaboration event with the NFL's Denver Broncos starting on December 6

Article Summary Denver Broncos and Umamusume: Pretty Derby team up on December 6 for an in-game crossover and stadium event.

Umamusume adds Broncos-themed character designs, with Gold Ship and Mejiro McQueen wearing Denver uniforms.

The collaboration hits Empower Field at Mile High during the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Fans near Gate 8 can grab a limited flag and postcard, take photos, and spot Umamusume on stadium screens.

Cygames announced it is partnering with the NFL's Denver Broncos to host a collaborative event both in-game and in person on December 6. First off, the game will have some special designs for their characters, as they will be clad in Broncos jerseys, going with the orange-clad version and blue helmets for you to snag. Meanwhile, the in-person event will take place next Sunday during the Broncos' Week 13 game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, where they'll take on the Miami Dolphins. They'll be at East Rock Garden (near Gate 8) selling a limited-edition flag and postcards, and will have a photo op available for fans. We have more info below, and we wish all fans of both luck in getting everything out of it!

Denver Broncos Collab With Umamusume: Pretty Derby On December 6

Umamusume, which features characters based on racehorses, and the Denver Broncos, whose logo is a white horse with an orange mane, formed this collaboration based on their similarities. In addition to their shared connection to horses, both the Broncos' players and Umamusume's titular characters run across turf in pursuit of victory. In new specially drawn artwork, characters Gold Ship and Mejiro McQueen embody this connection by donning the Broncos uniform in a show of unbridled support for the team's victory.

On game day, Umamusume will be featured on the horseshoe-shaped LED ribbon and venue screens throughout Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos. An Umamusume-themed fan cam will also be on the lookout during the game. At the East Rock Garden near Gate 8 of the stadium, there will be an event-exclusive collaboration booth featuring life-size cutouts of Gold Ship and Mejiro McQueen for photo opportunities. Fans can also receive a postcard featuring the same illustration, as well as a complimentary rally flag featuring a special illustration of Gold Ship scoring a touchdown in a Broncos uniform. Both artworks were created especially for this collaboration.

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