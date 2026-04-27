Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Music, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo, Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred, korn

Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred Releases New Music Video by Korn

Time to demonically rock out to the tune of Korn, as the band releases a new music video for the Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred expansion

Article Summary Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred launches with a new Korn music video, “Reward the Scars,” created to promote the expansion.

The video mixes Korn’s performance with Diablo IV-inspired animation, echoing classic early 2000s game marketing.

“Reward the Scars” is Korn’s first new song in over four years and was first performed live at Sick New World.

Jonathan Davis and Blizzard say the Diablo IV collaboration fits naturally, driven by darkness, pain, and transformation.

In preparation for the release of the next expansion for Diablo IV, Lord of Hatred, we got a new song and a music video from the band Korn to help promote it. In what really feels like a throwback to early '00s video game promotion, the video features the current incarnation of the band performing, mixed with animation themed to the upcoming expansion. This is the first new music from the band in over four years, created specifically for this occasion. We have mroe details and a couple of quotes below from both parties about the video and the collaboration, as the expansion has been released today.

Korn Brings The Fire To Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred With "Reward the Scars"

Channeling the emotional weight, intensity, and darkness that both brands are known for, "Reward the Scars" explores what remains after the fight: pain, survival, and what that ultimately turns you into. Long recognized for their raw, confessional songwriting and willingness to confront themes of pain, trauma, and transformation, Korn bring a perspective that naturally aligns with Diablo's universe, thus making the collaboration feel like an extension of their core identity. The song was debuted live during Korn's recent set at Sick New World, offering fans an early glimpse of the prodigious track. The official music video builds on that, bringing Diablo's world to life through a visual lens defined by dread, power, and resistance.

"I've played Diablo for years, so getting to step into that world creatively felt natural," said Jonathan Davis, Korn frontman. "I've always connected to the darkness in the game and the idea of confronting what lives beneath the surface –that's something Korn has explored in our music from the beginning. 'Reward the Scars' came out of our own writing sessions as a new Korn song, and it became clear pretty quickly that it was a natural fit for Diablo."

"This collaboration came together naturally—Korn and Diablo live in that space of confronting darkness head-on," said Kevin Bjelajac, VP of Brand & Creative Marketing at Blizzard. "With Lord of Hatred, we're telling a story about consequence, choice, and what it means to embrace—or resist—the pull of evil. 'Reward the Scars' captures that spirit perfectly."

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