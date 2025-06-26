Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV Reveals New Details On Next Playable Class: The Druid

Diablo IV revealed more info about the next update coming to the game in July, as they'll be adding a new character class with the Druid

Article Summary Diablo IV introduces the new Druid class in July, bringing primal speed and agility to Sanctuary.

Transform into powerful animal forms like a stag or ravens to dominate enemies with ferocity.

Harness elemental chaos with devastating spells and command new summons like Oak Sage and Wolf Companions.

Experience the Epoch of Madness in the new Sharval Wilds zone as Druids return in a free update July 3.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed new details for their latest character class being added to Diablo IV, as we have a better idea of what to expect from The Druid. The class beings with it more elemental and nature-vobes to their magic, as you'll see a focus on using the world and creatures nearby to do battle against enemies. Which you'll see the team expand on more over the course of Year Three for the months to come. We have some of the developer notes below, and the cinematic trailer to enjoy as well, as you can read the finer details in their latest blog.

Diablo IV – The Druid

The Druids in Immortal are an entirely new breed. Being much more isolated from civilization than the Druids in other parts of Sanctuary, they have become even more primal, relying on speed as the core focus of their combat. They are the quickest, most agile, snappy, and fluid version of the Druid class Diablo has ever had.

Transform and Conquer: Shift into powerful animal forms—like the stomping stag or an 'unkindness' of ravens—to obliterate your foes with ferocity. New Summons like Oak Sage or loyal Wolf Companions, bringing the wild to your side as an unstoppable force of nature. Elemental Chaos: Command destructive fire and earth spells like Surging Stone, where thorny monoliths erupt from the ground for devastating area-of-effect damage. Primal Power Resource adds a thrilling twist to gameplay, creating devastating opportunities by channeling raw energy into transformations and earth-shattering finishes.

Shift into powerful animal forms—like the stomping stag or an 'unkindness' of ravens—to obliterate your foes with ferocity. Year Three Continues: The Epoch of Madness storyline escalates as players venture into the chaotic Sharval Wilds, a sprawling new zone that sets the stage for the resurgence of the Druid. Mark your calendars—on July 3, the Druid class will be available as a free update for all players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!