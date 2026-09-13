Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diablo IV: Season Of Hell's Legacy

Diablo IV: Season Of Hell's Legacy Arrives September 15

More details were released for Diablo IV: Season Of Hell's Legacy during BlizzCon 2026, as the content arrives on September 15.

Article Summary Diablo IV: Season of Hell's Legacy launches September 15, adding a new seasonal questline centered on the Prime Evils.

Battle through updated Diablo, Baal, and Mephisto encounters, then wield Splinters of Evil and build War Plans reputation.

Season 14 introduces Soul Splinters, Waking Nightmares, shared alt progression, and nine permanent Legacy Uniques.

Diablo IV also adds a 30th Anniversary Battle Pass, Twitch Drops, Xbox Game Pass rewards, and a Witcher 3 crossover.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed more details for Diablo IV: Season Of Hell's Legacy at BlizzCon 2026m, as the content arrives on September 15. The game will receive a number of additions, including Soul Spliters, new encounters, a new Battle Pass, legacy additions celebrating the franchise's 30th Anniversary, and more. You can check out the official trailer above and the developer notes below, which include the finer details in their latest blog.

Delve Into 30 Years of History With Diablo IV: Season Of Hell's Legacy

The Pandemonium Rifts from the Season of Death Awakening were just the beginning. The dark rituals and the Death Cult are growing stronger, and now they're bringing souls lost in time from the very depths of Sanctuary's past. Deckard Cain's lost soul walks in Sanctuary once again – although a bit confused by the journey. The dark wanderers have returned, and Cain calls upon you to redeem their lost souls. In doing so, you'll face the Echoes of the Prime Evils Mephisto, Baal, and Diablo by revisiting their iconic thrones in Worldstone Chamber, the Durance of Hate, and the original Diablo's Tristram Cathedral. Once you do this, assume a Splinter of Evil of one of the three Prime Evils and become a dark wanderer yourself! This allows you to pursue reputation tracks that give you additional powers to fight the very Prime Evil whose stone you bear – as well as attract his unwanted attention.

Face the Prime Evils in the Seasonal Questline: Collect the three Splinters of Evil by defeating echoes of Diablo beneath Tristram Cathedral, Baal at Arreat Summit, and Mephisto within the Durance of Hate. Choose which Prime Evil's power to bear and build reputation through War Plans tied to that Splinter.

Collect the three Splinters of Evil by defeating echoes of Diablo beneath Tristram Cathedral, Baal at Arreat Summit, and Mephisto within the Durance of Hate. Choose which Prime Evil's power to bear and build reputation through War Plans tied to that Splinter. Waking Nightmares: Rebuilt with updated visuals for Diablo IV, these three types of encounters recreate memories from the franchise's 30-year history, from multi-level Capstone dungeons to surprise one-room boss encounters in the open world.

Rebuilt with updated visuals for Diablo IV, these three types of encounters recreate memories from the franchise's 30-year history, from multi-level Capstone dungeons to surprise one-room boss encounters in the open world. Soul Splinters: Equip up to three of eight new Soul Splinters, including Splinter of Sin (Azmodan) and Splinter of the Mother (Lilith), each offering a powerful boon alongside a demonic liability.

Equip up to three of eight new Soul Splinters, including Splinter of Sin (Azmodan) and Splinter of the Mother (Lilith), each offering a powerful boon alongside a demonic liability. Shared War Plans: War Plans reputation earned on one character now shares across eligible alts on the same account, and Season 14 progress carries over to Eternal when the season changes on September 15.

War Plans reputation earned on one character now shares across eligible alts on the same account, and Season 14 progress carries over to Eternal when the season changes on September 15. Legacy Uniques: Wield nine fabled relics reborn as permanent additions to the game, including Messerschmidt's Reaver, the Stone of Jordan, and Henri's Perquisition.

Wield nine fabled relics reborn as permanent additions to the game, including Messerschmidt's Reaver, the Stone of Jordan, and Henri's Perquisition. 30th Anniversary Battle Pass Reliquary: Celebrate three decades of Diablo with cosmetics inspired by iconic heroes and villains, including the Eidolon Mount and, for the first time, class-specific Armor Reliquary sets.

Celebrate three decades of Diablo with cosmetics inspired by iconic heroes and villains, including the Eidolon Mount and, for the first time, class-specific Armor Reliquary sets. Diablo IV x The Witcher 3: Players who pre-purchase or buy Songs of the Past on Battle.net will unlock a Geralt-themed skin in Diablo IV to mark The Witcher 3's arrival on the platform.

Players who pre-purchase or buy Songs of the Past on Battle.net will unlock a Geralt-themed skin in Diablo IV to mark The Witcher 3's arrival on the platform. Twitch Drops & Xbox Game Pass: Watch any Diablo IV stream for two hours between September 15 and September 29 to earn the Deforestation Two-Handed Axe cosmetic. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can claim more than 50 cosmetics by linking their Battle.net account.

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