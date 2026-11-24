Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diablo, Season of Tyrael’s Gambit

Diablo IV Will Launch Season of Tyrael's Gambit on December 1

Diablo IV: Season of Tyrael’s Gambit will have you join the mighty warrior in a double-effort to fight the Úllo Sar on December 1

Article Summary Diablo IV launches Season of Tyrael’s Gambit on December 1, sending players into a new fight against the Úllo Sar.

Season 16 pairs the Corrupted Reaper with the Fractured Reaper, then lets players face both later as a Zarbinzet Lair Boss duo.

Diablo IV adds War Plans Tactics in Season 16, a new system that boosts the odds of preferred activities and rewards.

Tyrael’s Boons adds four upgrade paths for Diablo IV, improving gambling, crafting, loot, materials, and seasonal gains.

Blizzard Entertainment took some time before Thanksgiving to reveal its plans for the next season of Diablo IV, as Season of Tyrael's Gambit will arrive on December 1. A lot of the content behind this one feels like a reinforcement of what's already here, and with good reason, as Tyrael will present a double-downed effort to fight off the death cult Úllo Sar. We have snippets of info from their blog, as well as the livestream from the devs above showing off the content, as we'll see it arrive next week.

Diablo IV: Season of Tyrael's Gambit

In Season of Death Awakening, the Corrupted Reaper terrorized Sanctuary. In Season of Tyrael's Gambit, she brings reinforcements. The Fractured Reaper will lend his strength to Pandemonium's war against Sanctuary by merging his abilities with those of the Corrupted Reaper. You won't have just the power of two formidable but separate entities at the same time– you'll have two eldritch powerhouses working together synergistically, abilities combining to annihilate all but the most powerful challengers.

After defeating these twin terrors during the Seasonal questline, you'll have the opportunity to fight both as a Lair Boss pair in Zarbinzet. Like the Corrupted Reaper fight in Season 14, these Reapers will be an excellent source of Mythic Uniques, particularly on the highest Torment levels.

Engage with Revamped War Plans

Battling the Úllo Sar requires more planning than ever before, and you'll have two new War Plans trees to do so. War Plans Tactics allows you to increase the chances of your favorite activities and rewards appearing, while Tyrael's Boons modify non-combat activities within your Seasonal journey. These two trees will continue beyond Season 16.

War Plans Tactics is a new meta progression system that allows you to increase the likelihood of getting the content and rewards from War Plans that matter most to you. Earn points from completing War Plans activities, then invest them into nodes to improve the chance of preferred activities or rewards appearing. This allows you to tailor your War Plans more closely to both your goals and playstyle.

Spend up to 3 points into any War Plan Activity node to give it a better chance to appear in your offered War Plans over other types. Allocating at least one point in Helltides or Nightmare Dungeon nodes also opens a choice to increase the chances for Greater Helltides or Escalation Dungeons. Assign up to 3 points into any type of Reward node for improved chances to select your preferred rewards.

A new Season-themed War Plans tree called Tyrael's Boons allows you to tailor other in-game activities. For example, you'll have season-specific choices such as gaining more Seasonal reputation or currency, or more generalized perks such as reducing Obols costs at the Purveyor of Curiosities. Earn points by completing Seasonal activities – in this case, slaying Úllo Sar in various activities across Sanctuary. In Season 16, there are four paths to follow, and you can choose up to 4 of 6 nodes within each path. You can select any and all of the four paths:

Curious Addition : Modifies the Purveyor of Curiosities to sell extra items or gear of improved quality. The last choice triples the cost of gambling, but you have a higher chance of getting Ancestrals.

: Modifies the Purveyor of Curiosities to sell extra items or gear of improved quality. The last choice triples the cost of gambling, but you have a higher chance of getting Ancestrals. Merchant of Mystery : Adds a new merchant at Torment difficulty selling valuable caches for Forgotten Souls. The final node guarantees that an Ancestral Archetype Cache is always in stock. Item quality, Forgotten soul costs, and Horadric Gems chances have all been improved.

: Adds a new merchant at Torment difficulty selling valuable caches for Forgotten Souls. The final node guarantees that an Ancestral Archetype Cache is always in stock. Item quality, Forgotten soul costs, and Horadric Gems chances have all been improved. Scent of Gold : Increases valuable things you find – extra Gold, experience, gem fragments, and crafting materials. The last node increases your chance of finding Legendary items by 50%.

: Increases valuable things you find – extra Gold, experience, gem fragments, and crafting materials. The last node increases your chance of finding Legendary items by 50%. Trash for Treasure: Reduces Transmuting costs at the Alchemist and improves chances for Forgotten Souls, Obducite, and Scrolls of Restoration or Salvage to drop. At the end of this branch, salvaging Ancestral Items gives a chance to grant a Scroll of Restoration. It also opens a new Horadric Cube recipe, Greater Temper, which upgrades the Tempered Affix on an item to a Greater Affix.

Respec Costs: 5,000,000 Gold per point. Tyrael's Boons uses Gold instead of Marks of Wisdom, since players who do not have the Lord of Hatred expansion are unable to earn that currency.

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