Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Dice Throne

Dice Throne Drops New Items Ahead of the Holidays

Dice Throne has dropped a new Starter Set, as well as two specific holiday-themed character options ahead of the holidays

Article Summary Dice Throne has released a new Starter Set with Barbarian, Moon Elf, Pyromancer, and Shadow Thief.

The Dice Throne Starter Set is built for quick teaching, with a 30-second setup and 30-minute playtime.

Dice Throne also launched standalone Santa and Krampus Hero Packs with custom dice, cards, and abilities.

All three Dice Throne holiday releases are available now through the company website ahead of the season.

Dice Throne has released a couple of new items recently to boost holiday sales, all designed to get new players into the game or enhance the experience for those who already know it. First off, the game has launched a Starter Set that comes with four characters to choose from, each with distinct abilities and ways to play, making it the perfect way to teach people. Meanwhile, they have two holiday-specific hero packs, as they have launched the Santa and Krampus sets for a bit of Christmas charm. We have more details about all of them below, as they're available now via their website.

Dice Throne Starter Set

Bring a little friendly competition to the holidays with the Dice Throne Starter Set! Combining the dice-rolling fun of Yahtzee with epic fantasy combat, players choose from four unique Heroes: Barbarian, Moon Elf, Pyromancer, and Shadow Thief, each with their own abilities, playstyles, and levels of complexity. Easy to learn but packed with strategy and replayability, Dice Throne delivers exciting battles for newcomers and experienced players alike. With a 30-second setup and 30-minute playtime, it's the perfect addition to holiday gatherings, family game nights, and winter break entertainment.

Santa & Krampus Hero Packs

Keep the Christmas Spirit (and Competition) Alive Long After December 25. Just because the presents are unwrapped doesn't mean the holiday showdown is over. Dice Throne brings two legendary holiday rivals to the tabletop with Santa and Krampus, each available as an individual playable Hero. Santa trades his traditional gift-giving duties for a little competitive chaos, while Krampus unleashes dark magic and mischievous minions. Both come with custom dice, cards, and unique abilities, giving players a festive new way to battle long after the decorations come down. Gift them together for the ultimate naughty-versus-nice showdown, or add either Hero to an existing Dice Throne collection.

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