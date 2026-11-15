Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Digimon, Digimon Alysion

Digimon Alysion Reveals Card Pack Details & Core Gameplay

Check out the latest livestream presentation for the upcoming mobile TCG Digimon Alysion, as we see more cards and core gameplay.

Article Summary Bandai’s latest Digimon Alysion livestream reveals core gameplay, battle flow, and how players interact in the mobile TCG.

New Digimon Alysion card reveals highlight the game’s expanding roster and how it draws from the wider Digimon franchise.

Digimon Alysion’s Story Mode ties into Digimon Liberator, teaching newcomers the card game through an in-game guide.

The presentation ends with a full Digimon Alysion match demo, while pre-registration remains open ahead of launch in 2026.

Bandai held a livestream over the weekend, going over details about the upcoming mobile TCG Digimon Alysion, giving us an idea of how the game will work. First, the team explored many of the core mechanics and how players will interact not just with the title, but with other players, as you'll take different Digimon into battle. Second, the team broke out new cards to show off from the title, giving us a better idea of the depth to which they are exploring the franchise. Finally, they closed up with Shu Uchida (voice of Kanata Hondo) and Fairouz Ai (voice of Varner Dragunogh) battling each other in a game to really give the full picture. Enjoy the video above as they're still pre-registering players for a planned 2026 launch.

The Digimon Card Game Goes Digital With Digimon Alysion

Taking place in the world of the Digimon Liberator webcomic and light novel, which are both available to read for free on the Digimon Card Game official website, Digimon Alysion is set to expand the card game through the inclusion of exclusive new cards, as well as the lore of the extended Digimon universe with a new Story Mode! In Digimon Alysion's Story Mode, players follow along as card game newcomer Kanata Hondo learns the rules and systems of the Digimon Card Game with support from her best friend Futre, and plays card battles by following the in-game guide.

Beyond helping new players learn how to play the Digimon Card Game, the Story Mode will also feature performances from famed voice actors who are bringing these characters to life. This cast of characters and performers will include:

Kanata Hondo voiced by Shu Uchida: An energetic, upbeat casual gamer who has played games of all kinds but is new to card games.

An energetic, upbeat casual gamer who has played games of all kinds but is new to card games. Futre voiced by Hikari Kubota: A girl who games with Kanata. They have never met in real life, but they are so close that each considers the other a best friend.

A girl who games with Kanata. They have never met in real life, but they are so close that each considers the other a best friend. Valner Dragnogh voiced by Fairouz Ai: A girl who is the guild master of [Di:WO], the guild Futre once belonged to.

A girl who is the guild master of [Di:WO], the guild Futre once belonged to. Renamon voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro: Valner's partner Digimon. Renamon rarely shows emotion, but is always looking out for Valner.

Valner's partner Digimon. Renamon rarely shows emotion, but is always looking out for Valner. Aliol voiced by Ayumu Murase: The guide for Digimon Liberator, a near-future full-dive game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!