Posted in: Events, Games, Video Games, YouTube | Tagged: Digiphile, JackSepticEye, Thankmas

Digiphile Joins Jacksepticeye To Help Aid Thankmas 2026

Digiphile has joined Jacksepticeye's Thankmas 2026 with a special pack of games on sale, with 100% of proceeds going to Make-A-Wish.

Article Summary Jacksepticeye's Thankmas 2026 has added a Digiphile game bundle, with 100% of sales and donations going to Make-A-Wish.

Digiphile's Thankmas 2026 pack costs $10 and includes eight PC games featured on Jacksepticeye's channel over 10+ years.

The Jacksepticeye Thankmas 2026 collection is live on Digiphile from November 17 at 8 a.m. PT through December 5.

Games in the Jacksepticeye bundle include SOMA, Oxygen Not Included, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, and Anger Foot.

Digiphile announced that they have formed a new collaborative game collection, as they will be helping out with Jacksepticeye's Thankmas 2026! As we mentioned a few weeks ago, Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin and Make-A-Wish have come together for this year's charity fundraiser, set to take place on December 5. To help them raise funds, Digiphile has added eight PC titles covered on Seán's channel over the last 10+ years, with 100% of sales plus customer donations going toward the cause. We have the full rundown of all the games in the collection below, as they are available now.

Digiphile Drops a Charity Pack To Help Jacksepticeye's Thankmas 2026

Jacksepticeye, one of the biggest gaming content creators of all time, is following up his very successful Thankmas 2024 fundraising campaign with Thankmas 2026, uniting creators, brands and online communities to support Make-A-Wish. The campaign will culminate on December 5th when audiences can tune in to Seán's YouTube channel for a special Thankmas/Wishmas livestream event. Jacksepticeye's Thankmas 2026 game collection is available on digiphile.co from Tuesday, November 17 at 8 am PT until Saturday, December 5th, or while supplies last. For just $10 (total value $159), players receive Steam keys for the following eight groundbreaking PC titles, including some of Jacksepticeye's favorites:

Oxygen Not Included: Oxygen Not Included is a space-colony simulation game. Deep inside an alien space rock, your industrious crew will need to master science, overcome strange new lifeforms, and harness incredible space tech to survive, and possibly thrive.

Oxygen Not Included is a space-colony simulation game. Deep inside an alien space rock, your industrious crew will need to master science, overcome strange new lifeforms, and harness incredible space tech to survive, and possibly thrive. SOMA: From the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent comes SOMA, a sci-fi horror game set below the waves of the Atlantic Ocean. Struggle to survive a hostile world that will make you question your very existence.

From the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent comes SOMA, a sci-fi horror game set below the waves of the Atlantic Ocean. Struggle to survive a hostile world that will make you question your very existence. Poppy Playtime – Chapter 2: You must stay alive in this horror/puzzle adventure. Try to survive the vengeful toys waiting for you in the abandoned toy factory. Use your GrabPack to hack electrical circuits or nab anything from afar. Explore the mysterious facility… and don't get caught.

You must stay alive in this horror/puzzle adventure. Try to survive the vengeful toys waiting for you in the abandoned toy factory. Use your GrabPack to hack electrical circuits or nab anything from afar. Explore the mysterious facility… and don't get caught. Paint the Town Red: Paint the Town Red is a chaotic first-person melee combat game set in different locations and time periods. The voxel-based enemies can be punched, bashed, kicked, stabbed and sliced completely dynamically using almost anything that isn't nailed down.

Paint the Town Red is a chaotic first-person melee combat game set in different locations and time periods. The voxel-based enemies can be punched, bashed, kicked, stabbed and sliced completely dynamically using almost anything that isn't nailed down. Anger Foot : Anger Foot is a lightning-fast action FPS where the only things harder than your ass-kicking feet are the ass-kicking beats.

Choo-Choo Charles: Navigate an open-world island in an old train, upgrade it over time, and use it to fight an evil spider train named Charles.

Navigate an open-world island in an old train, upgrade it over time, and use it to fight an evil spider train named Charles. Breathedge: Survive in outer space! Together with your immortal chicken, discover the truth behind your sudden spaceship crash. Craft tools, pilot vehicles, and even control space stations to survive and explore the wreckage.

Survive in outer space! Together with your immortal chicken, discover the truth behind your sudden spaceship crash. Craft tools, pilot vehicles, and even control space stations to survive and explore the wreckage. Turbo Dismount: Turbo Dismount is a kinetic tragedy about Mr. Dismount and the cars who love him. It is the official sequel to the wildly popular and immensely successful personal impact simulator – Stair Dismount.

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