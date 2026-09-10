Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: discworld, Discworld: Adventures in Lancre and Überwald

Discworld: Adventures in Lancre and Überwald Core Book Announced

Modiphius will run a Gamefound crowdfunding campaign for a new standalone Discworld TTRPG core book, Adventures in Lancre and Überwald, featuring witches, vampires, trolls and more.

Article Summary Modiphius announced Discworld: Adventures in Lancre and Überwald, a new standalone TTRPG core book launching next year.

The Discworld RPG works with or without Adventures in Ankh Morpork and explores Lancre, Überwald, and the Chalk.

Players can create witches, vampires, trolls, and werewolves, with new rules, fan-favorite characters, and easy onboarding.

The Gamefound campaign will offer core books, adventures, a GM Toolkit, supplements, dice, and ongoing campaign rules.

Modiphius Entertainment has revealed that a brand-new TTRPG core book is coming out for Discworld, as they have unveiled Adventures in Lancre and Überwald. The book will be able to be used and be playable with or without its predecessor, Discworld: Adventures in Ankh Morpork, as you'll delve into the magical kingdom of Lancre (as well as the witches who inhabit it), as well as Überwald, and the Chalk. Like a lot of tabletop gaming products, it's going to run a crowdfunding campaign first to see if it gets made, which it almost certainly will, given the property it's tied to. We have more details of what to expect from the team below as we wait for things to get set in motion.

Explore a Discworld Standalone Core Book With Adventures in Lancre and Überwald

In exploring Lancre and Überwald, players can encounter and play as witches, vampires, trolls, and werewolves, with the ability to create a wide range of new characters. The book also introduces many fan-favorite characters and locations, from the Ogg clan to Don'tgonearthe Castle to Granny Weatherwax herself. The game also includes extended guidance and support for new players and gamemasters, with additional examples incorporating the humor and wit that Terry Pratchett's Discworld series is renowned for. Complete with expanded rules for complex challenges, new risks for taking multiple consequences, and a wealth of common situations explained in full, this will be the easiest start for newcomers to both Discworld and to tabletop role-playing games to date.

The Gamefound campaign will offer numerous options for players, including but not limited to a hardcover core rulebook (available in standard and collector's editions), an adventure book, a GM Toolkit, supplements, and dice. In addition, for the first time, there will be full rules for ongoing campaigns, and a book containing a series of linked adventures taking you on a whirlwind tour of the Ramtops.

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