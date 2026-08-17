Posted in: Board Games, Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: discworld

Discworld: Two New Board Games Announced For Pre-Order

Discworld fans will get two new board game titles from Modiphius Entertainment, both now available for pre-order on the company's website.

Article Summary Modiphius opens pre-orders for two new Discworld board games, bringing Terry Pratchett’s fantasy world to the tabletop.

Discworld: Kill Sam Vimes is a 2-6 player strategy game where rival assassins hunt Sam Vimes and score house points.

Discworld: Readers Digested sends 2-4 players to Unseen University to protect students in a Blue Moon City reimagining.

Both Discworld games include pre-order bonuses, while Readers Digested also offers a deluxe edition with solo rules.

Modiphius Entertainment revealed two new board games coming out this year, as Discworld fans will get a couple of exciting titles that bring the long-running fantasy novels to life at your kitchen table. The first game revealed is Kill Sam Vimes, one of the main characters in Terry Pratchett's series. The goal is simple: you and your friends are assassins with the goal of taking out Sam. The second title is Readers Digested, in which you are tasked with protecting students at the Unseen University, ensuring they live to see tomorrow. We have more details on both titles here as they are up for pre-order on the company's website, but no launch date has been provided for either.

Discworld: Kill Sam Vimes

Kill Sam Vimes is a competitive strategy game for 2-6 players lasting around 60 minutes, designed by Dom Westerland. Players take the role of trainee assassins, trying to complete the impossible – to get close enough to kill Sam Vimes! Players will need to maneuver through the city, avoid Vimes' traps, and outscore their rivals. The game ends when one House has had all of its assassins get into position to kill Sam Vimes, and the winner is the one who has gained the most house points across all of its assassins. Pre-orders will also receive a bonus promo pack of four additional assassin cards, each with a unique special ability.

Discworld: Readers Digested

Reading week has arrived, and panicked wizards in training have descended on the Unseen University – and as assistant librarians, players must restore order and escort the wayward students to the exam hall. A licensed reimagining of the eurogame Blue Moon City by Reiner Knizia, Readers Digested is a 2-4 player game that takes 60 minutes to play. Available for purchase will be a standard version and a deluxe version that includes upgraded components and rules for solo play. Pre-orders will also include a bonus game tile to add to the game.

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