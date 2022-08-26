Dislyte Releases New Music Video Along With Latest Contest

Fans of Dislyte will be stoked today as they're getting a new music video along with a special contest for the next few weeks. This will be the game's first community event where you will be tasked with collecting weapons and summon artifacts in order to win a variety of real-world prizes, including iPhones and AirPods for starters. The contest comes with an update in which a new Esper has joined the ranks by the name of Gaius, who you won't be able to miss as he controls the powers of Zeus. As part of his arrival into the game, they have released a new music video showing off more of his backstory and abilities. Plus some EMD mixes from artists mAjorHon and Lonzo Finesse. You can read more on the contest below, and for those of you looking to jump into the game for the first time to take part in it, you can download the game on iOS or Android.

Starting today and going until September 31, players will collect the weapons from the four mythologies (Greek, Chinese, Norse, and Egyptian) and redeem them for a range of in-game rewards. This is done by collecting and turning in Artifact Cards, and there are a few different ways to collect them. Players will receive an Artifact Card for every summon, completing Daily Logins and Event Tasks also increases the chances of receiving Artifact Cards. In addition to the in-game rewards, players also have the opportunity to win an iPhone 13 Pro Max or a pair of AirPods Pro! Kicking off the event, the team behind Dislyte released a dazzling new music video showcasing the backstory of Gaius, the new four-star Esper blessed with the power of almighty Zeus. Punctuated with jolts of thrilling action and vividly saturated scenery, get a glimpse into Gaius' past and what put him on his morally grey quest for justice.