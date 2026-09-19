Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Halloween, Video Games | Tagged: disney, the nightmare before christmas

Disney Dreamlight Valley Brings The Season of Scares on September 23

Disney Dreamlight Valley revealed its Halloween content coming on September 23, as Season of Scares invites many a ghostly figure

Article Summary Disney Dreamlight Valley launches Season of Scares on September 23, led by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Investigate a mysterious mirror, enter Oogie Boogie's lair, and complete weekly quests to unlock Zero and Oogie Boogie.

The Haunting Elegance Star Path adds Halloween outfits, spooky décor, dark furniture, and new Premium Shop items.

October brings Haunted Floating Festival, Trick-or-Treat rewards, plus a new Event Board and emote wheel updates.

Gameloft revealed the finer details of what Disney Dreamlight Valley players will experience this Halloween, as they're bringing a Season of Scares to the title on September 23. As you can see, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas will be the most prominent addition to the title, but don't be surprised if you see a few other haunted properties appear here and there, as they will present a few different events, new items, new areas, and more for players to explore and enjoy. We have the dev notes below and the update video above ahead of its launch this Wednesday.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Season of Scares

Season of Scares invites players to investigate a mysterious mirror that has appeared in Scrooge McDuck's Store. Step through it to discover Oogie Boogie's lair, take on weekly challenges and uncover his plans for the Valley. Players can unlock exclusive rewards, including Jack Skellington's ghostly pup Zero and Oogie Boogie himself, by completing the full questline. The first quest must be started before November 4 to unlock the questline. Otherwise, you will have to wait until next year to welcome Oogie Boogie to the Valley.

This season arrives with the "Haunting Elegance" Star Path, featuring bewitching outfits, Halloween-inspired decorations, and dark, whimsical furniture. New Premium Shop offerings will also bring magical outfits, furniture, and companions, alongside Stitch's Vampire Costume Dream Style, the Sinister Bridge Set, and a companion bundle featuring Lucifer from Disney's Cinderella.

Two limited-time events will round out the Halloween festivities in October. The "Haunted Floating Festival" returns from October 7 to 31, while the fan-favorite "Trick-or-Treat" event returns from October 14 to 31 with new candy-collecting activities and exclusive rewards. Players can expect a plethora of new quality-of-life updates and features, including the all-new Event Board to keep track of up to three live events, and the new emote wheel to perform emotes around your Villagers and your friends.

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