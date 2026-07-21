Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, wreck-it ralph

Disney Dreamlight Valley Brings Wreck-It Ralph To The Next Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley dropped details on the next major update, as Wreck-It Ralph arrives as part of the Pixel Perfect content.

Article Summary Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pixel Perfect update launches July 29, bringing Wreck-It Ralph and a new friendship adventure.

Players team up with Vanellope to rescue Ralph, investigate a rogue arcade machine, and explore game-inspired chaos.

The Pop City Star Path adds outfits, furniture, a feline companion, plus summer events with exclusive rewards.

Disney Dreamlight Valley also adds bulk decorating tools, faster friendship features, Best Friends perks, and more islands.

Gameloft has confirmed the next major update coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley as Pixel Perfect. will be added to the game on July 29. The free update will bring Ralph from Disney's Wreck-It Ralph to the Valley, along with a number of additions that look like they've been plucked from the video game worlds he visited. We have more details about what to expect before it arrives in the game next week.

Wreck-It Ralph Arrives In Disney Dreamlight Valley

When a mysterious arcade machine begins causing chaos, players will team up with Vanellope to rescue Ralph, uncover the source of the disruption, and experience an all-new friendship adventure inspired by the beloved films. Alongside the new storyline, players can look forward to a season packed with content. The Pop City Star Path will introduce both free and premium rewards, including new outfits, furniture, a feline companion, and city-inspired customization items. The update will also kick off several limited-time in-game events throughout the summer, including the return of Summer Sizzle, the debut of the Parks Floating Festival, and the return of Memory Mania, each offering exclusive rewards.

The Pixel Perfect update also delivers a range of highly requested gameplay improvements. Players will be able to redecorate more easily with new bulk removal tools, give Villagers multiple gifts at once, and re-roll their favorite gifts of the day to streamline friendship progression. Reaching the maximum Friendship Level will also unlock new Best Friends benefits, including the ability to Fast Travel to Villagers. Hanging out with these Villagers can give the Best Friend Glow, which unlocks special traits such as increased sprint durations and the MAX level profession bonuses for all professions while together. Players who own the Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale Expansion will also receive three new Floating Islands inspired by the Bind, Mythopia, and Everafter, offering even more room to create and customize.

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