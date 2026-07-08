Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, winnie the pooh

Disney Dreamlight Valley Officially Launches Honeyglow Woods

Disney Dreamlight Valley heads into the Hundred Acre Wood with the launch of the new Honeyglow Woods adventure pack this month.

Article Summary Disney Dreamlight Valley launches the Honeyglow Woods adventure pack, opening a new Winnie the Pooh-inspired realm.

Explore Honeyglow Woods and meet Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, and Eeyore through story quests, rewards, and friendship.

Disney Dreamlight Valley adds beekeeping, honey collection, Pooh Sticks, crafting, cooking, and hedgehog companions.

Honeyglow Woods is available as a $16.99 adventure pack or in a $49.99 Disney Dreamlight Valley base game edition.

Gameloft has officially launched the first major adventure pack for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as players can explore the Honeyglow Woods. Inspired by Winnie the Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood, this new pack marks teh 100th Anniversary of the character and his friends, as you're given an all-new place to explore, filled with honey, and honey, and more honey. We have all the details for you below as the content is available now on PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Honeyglow Woods Takes You To Winnie The Pooh's Neck Of The World

Inspired by Disney's Winnie the Pooh and launching during Disney's commemoration of 100 years of Winnie the Pooh, this brand-new paid add-on invites players into a cozy new adventure filled with discovery and friendship. Step through a magical gateway into the Honeyglow Woods and discover three beloved Characters arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley for the very first time: Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, and Eeyore from Disney's Winnie the Pooh. Throughout this brand-new adventure, players will build friendships with each Character through dedicated quests, unlock exclusive rewards, and share heartwarming moments inspired by the timeless world of Winnie the Pooh.

Discover a Brand-New World

Honeyglow Woods introduces a brand-new Biome inspired by the timeless charm of the Hundred Acre Wood. Hidden beyond a magical gateway, this enchanting new destination invites players into a cozy world where golden landscapes, gentle surprises, and childhood memories wait just beyond the fog. As players explore deeper into the Woods, they will progress through a brand-new story about discovery, friendship, and the joy of slowing down to watch the clouds roll by, creating new memories along the way with beloved Characters.

New Cozy Activities & Companions

Honeyglow Woods also brings fresh gameplay experiences to Disney Dreamlight Valley, including:

Beekeeping and honey collection

Pooh Sticks, a playful new Activity with Villagers

New crafting, cooking, and decoration opportunities

Adorable hedgehog companions to befriend

These additions create new ways for players to connect with their Valley and enjoy cozy moments with their favorite Disney Characters. Whether returning to the Valley or discovering it for the first time, players can experience Honeyglow Woods in two ways:

New Adventure Pack – Disney Dreamlight Valley: Honeyglow Woods

Price: $16.99/€16.99

Honeyglow Woods Adventure Pack

2,000 Moonstones

New Base Game Edition – Disney Dreamlight Valley: Honeyglow Woods Edition

Price: $49.99/€49.99

Base Game Access

Honeyglow Woods Adventure Pack

10,000 Moonstones

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