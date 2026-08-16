Posted in: D23, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: D23 2026, disney

Disney Lorcana Announces New Digital Game During D23 2026

Disney Lorcana got a major surprise reveal during D23 2026, as Ravensburger confirmed a digital version of the TCG is in development.

Article Summary Disney Lorcana revealed a digital game at D23 2026, bringing the hit TCG to PC and mobile in 2027.

Ravensburger says the Disney Lorcana digital version aims to open the game to fans without local play or big budgets.

Key details remain under wraps, with no release date, gameplay breakdown, or business model confirmed yet.

Early comparisons point to MTG Arena or Pokémon TCG Pocket, while Disney Lorcana sign-ups are now live online.

Disney and Ravensburger have a few Disney Lorcana announcements during D23 2026, with one of the biggest being that they're making a digital version of the TCG. This is something the fans have, quite literally, been asking for since the game launched, as there are millions of potential TCG players out there who don't have the cash to spend on the physical card game, or might not have the resources to just go out and play with people, depending on their situation and where they live. So the fact that the team is making a digital title is probably some of the best news out there for fans who have wanted to play this, but have been unable to get into it for one reason or another.

Bringing Disney Lorcana TCG To PC & Mobile

\Now if you're wondering what kind of format this is going to take, that's a really awesome question that did not get answered. In fact, a lot of the details for this were just left on the table as they only made the reveal that it was coming, with no hard dates or information to go off of. Most of what we can do is speculate. The two biggest examples we could use to go off of are Magic: The Gathering Arena and Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. Both of which have systems where they have gradually introduced cards over time from the IRL version, but where MTG's system takes you on more of a grand journey with all sorts of graphics and voicelines, Pokémon TCG Pocket tends to be a stripped-down version of the main game.

Either would work well, depending on the route they wish to take, but we're guessing based on the property involved, they're probably not going low-budget or stripped down. We'll keep an eye out to see what gets revealed in the months to come. You can register for it on the title's official page, but the game won't arrive until sometime in 2027.

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