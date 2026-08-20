Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Curator's Beauty and the Beast Collection Revealed

Ravensburger was sure to dish out some fun reveals at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this year for the hit TCG Disney Lorcana

Article Summary Disney Lorcana revealed the Curator’s Collection: Beauty and the Beast Edition during Ravensburger’s D23 panel.

The Disney Lorcana set celebrates the film’s 35th anniversary with six fan-favorite glimmers and exclusive art.

Belle, Gaston, the Beast, and more get foil treatment, themed packaging, and a limited-edition Disney Lorcana release.

Disney Lorcana Curator’s Collection: Beauty and the Beast Edition arrives this October at select Disney locations.

D23 has come and gone, bringing impressive new trailers, reveals, and information about upcoming releases. One of which is Ravensburger's continuation of their hit trading card game, Disney Lorcana. A nice variety of teasers were unveiled during their D23 panel, including the next Curator's Collection. It was not long ago that the Heroines Edition Curator's Collection dropped at select Disney locations, causing some controversy and selling out pretty fast. Now Ravensburger is back with a brand-new Disney Lorcana Curator's Collection: Beauty and the Beast Edition.

This special set of Lorcana cards is timed perfectly for the 35th anniversary of The Beauty and the Beast and arrives this Fall. This set will consist of six fan-favorite Glimmer characters from the movie, including releases like Belle, Gaston, the Beast, and the Wardrobe. These cards will feature exclusive artwork, foil treatment, themed packaging, and will be a pretty limited edition like the other sets. The Disney Lorcana Curator's Collection: Beauty and the Beast Edition will release in October at select Disney locations. Stay tuned for more information from Ravensburger and Disney Parks as this release gets closer. Happy hunting!

Disney Lorcana Curator's Collection Beauty and the Beast Edition

"Disney Lorcana TCG is coming off a three-year anniversary celebration in flying colors. (Or is that inktypes?) With 13 sets released, more than 3,000 unique cards published, and 2.8 billion cards sold worldwide, the future is brighter than ever. Plus, Attack of the Vine! is still in high demand among gamers and collectors alike."

"Ravensburger also revealed the next release in the all-new Curator's Collection line – the Curator's Collection Beauty and the Beast Edition is timed perfectly for the film's 35th anniversary this fall. Releasing this October at select Disney locations, the collection features new artwork for six fan-favorite glimmers of characters from the movie, including Gaston – Intellectual Powerhouse and Belle – Hidden Archer."

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