Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: coco, disney, Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm Launches Season 22: Bridge of Marigolds

Disney Speedstorm lets you race around the Land of the Dead as Season 22: Bridge of Marigolds brings Coco to the game.

Article Summary Disney Speedstorm Season 22: Bridge of Marigolds is live, bringing Coco racers and a vibrant Land of the Dead track.

Miguel, Héctor, and Ernesto de la Cruz join Disney Speedstorm, each with music-themed abilities and Coco crew members.

Season 22 adds Augments, letting Disney Speedstorm players equip up to six boosts, trade-offs, and active effects.

New Disney Speedstorm race types, Villains Vault events, Supercharged Racers, and fresh Adventure Road collections arrive.

Gameloft has officially launched the latest season of Disney Speedstorm, as Season 22: Bridge of Marigolds lets you race around the world of Pixar's Coco. As you can see from the trailer above, they have added several characters from the film as both drivers and crew, given them some cars themed to the film, and even a track based on the Land of the Dead. We have the full rundown of dev notes for you below of what you'll experience as the content is now live.

Disney Speedstorm – Season 22: Bridge of Marigolds

Race through a stunning new environment inspired by the Land of the Dead from Disney and Pixar's Coco. The track connects the Land of the Dead and the Land of the Living through mysterious portals, bringing a unique new setting to the game. Three iconic characters from Disney's Coco join the roster, each bringing their own music-inspired abilities to the track. Miguel Rivera can use his guitar and Dante to boost himself and disrupt rivals, Héctor Rivera grows stronger as he composes songs, while Ernesto de la Cruz uses obstacles and memorabilia from his musical career to slow down opponents. The new crew members include Enrique Rivera, Luisa Rivera, Elena Rivera (Abuelita), Óscar Rivera, Felipe Rivera, Julio Rivera, and Rosita Rivera from Disney and Pixar's Coco, who also join the season as Crew Members.

Supercharged Racers – Seven Racers will receive Supercharged versions this season: Gaston from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Judy Hopps from Disney's Zootopia, Will Turner from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, King Triton from Disney's The Little Mermaid, Maui from Disney's Moana, Queen of Hearts from Disney's Alice in Wonderland, and Fozzie Bear from Disney's The Muppets.

Seven Racers will receive Supercharged versions this season: Gaston from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Judy Hopps from Disney's Zootopia, Will Turner from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, King Triton from Disney's The Little Mermaid, Maui from Disney's Moana, Queen of Hearts from Disney's Alice in Wonderland, and Fozzie Bear from Disney's The Muppets. Villains Vault – Tournaments and Vault Passes featuring Disney Villains will become available during Season 22, with Shan Yu from Disney's Mulan, Mother Gothel from Disney's Tangled, and Yokai from Disney's Big Hero 6 joining the line-up.

Tournaments and Vault Passes featuring Disney Villains will become available during Season 22, with Shan Yu from Disney's Mulan, Mother Gothel from Disney's Tangled, and Yokai from Disney's Big Hero 6 joining the line-up. Augments – A brand-new item system lets players equip up to six Augments per Racer, offering stat bonuses, trade-offs, and active effects that can change the way they approach each race.

A brand-new item system lets players equip up to six Augments per Racer, offering stat bonuses, trade-offs, and active effects that can change the way they approach each race. Three New Race Types – Power-Up Time, Brain Hack, and Arbee Says introduce new challenges, from receiving random Power-Ups and racing with inverted controls to completing timed objectives set by Arbee.

Power-Up Time, Brain Hack, and Arbee Says introduce new challenges, from receiving random Power-Ups and racing with inverted controls to completing timed objectives set by Arbee. More Race Types, More Modes – Several Race Types previously limited to specific modes will now be available across Adventure Road, Season Tour, Tournaments, Tales, Time-Limited Events, Private Lobbies, and Local Freeplay.

Several Race Types previously limited to specific modes will now be available across Adventure Road, Season Tour, Tournaments, Tales, Time-Limited Events, Private Lobbies, and Local Freeplay. Adventure Road – The players can also discover new collections inspired by Disney's Winnie the Pooh and Disney's Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

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