Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm To Launch Second Star Magic Season on June 4

Disney Speedstorm is headed to Never Never Land for the next season, as Peter Pan and friends arrive in Second Star Magic on June 4

Article Summary Disney Speedstorm launches its Second Star Magic season on June 4, bringing Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and Captain Hook.

Merida and Rex join the Disney Speedstorm roster, each arriving with new karts, abilities, and fresh racing strategies.

Second Star Magic adds the Adventure Road course, Super Karts, a Winnie the Pooh Season Vault, and supercharged racers.

Disney Speedstorm also joins Xbox Game Pass on July 2, giving members another way to jump into the kart racer.

Gameloft released new details of the upcoming season for Disney Speedstorm as things head to Never Never Land for the season they're calling Second Star Magic. As you can see from the teaser image, you're getting Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and Captain Hook as racers, as well as Merida and Rex as options, complete with their own cars and unique abilities. Plus, the new Adventure Road course will take you through the iconic Disney film. What's more, the team revealed the game will join Xbox Game Pass as a free title for members starting on July 2. We have more info about the season below as the season will launch on June 4.

Disney Speedstorm Will Take Peter Pan and Friends Through Some Second Star Magic This Season

Peter Pan – Defender – When uncharged, Peter Pan flies forward while becoming completely invulnerable. Once charged, he sends his shadow racing ahead to latch onto the nearest rival, slowing them down while boosting Peter's speed.

– Defender – When uncharged, Peter Pan flies forward while becoming completely invulnerable. Once charged, he sends his shadow racing ahead to latch onto the nearest rival, slowing them down while boosting Peter's speed. Captain Hook – Brawler – When uncharged, Captain Hook scouts rivals with his spyglass before firing homing cannonballs that stun opponents. Once charged, he unleashes a chaotic parade across the track. And beware… Tick-Tock the crocodile is never far behind, snapping Hook into a frantic forward dash whenever he's stunned.

– Brawler – When uncharged, Captain Hook scouts rivals with his spyglass before firing homing cannonballs that stun opponents. Once charged, he unleashes a chaotic parade across the track. And beware… Tick-Tock the crocodile is never far behind, snapping Hook into a frantic forward dash whenever he's stunned. Tinker Bell – Speedster – When uncharged, she scatters fairy dust ahead, boosting allies while silencing rivals for a short time. Once charged, the tiny fairy glows red and becomes invulnerable before unleashing a burst of pixie dust that disrupts nearby rivals' handling, then rockets forward with a powerful flying boost.

– Speedster – When uncharged, she scatters fairy dust ahead, boosting allies while silencing rivals for a short time. Once charged, the tiny fairy glows red and becomes invulnerable before unleashing a burst of pixie dust that disrupts nearby rivals' handling, then rockets forward with a powerful flying boost. Merida – Brawler – When uncharged, she summons magical wisps that fully refill her nitro when collected. Once charged, Merida fires a volley of arrows that slows opponents and increases their nitro consumption for a short time.

– Brawler – When uncharged, she summons magical wisps that fully refill her nitro when collected. Once charged, Merida fires a volley of arrows that slows opponents and increases their nitro consumption for a short time. Rex – Trickster – When uncharged, Rex reads the manual and gains a small boost to acceleration. Once he finishes reading, he puts his gamer space helmet, granting him vulnerability tokens. When charged, a console controller spawns in front of him, shooting lasers left and right!

Here's a list of exciting features coming this season:

Super Kart – This season brings Super Karts, a new type of kart granting unique passive and active skills. They can also be upgraded, gaining new stars that improve their bonuses and more. "Second Star Magic" arrives with the first Super Kart, and more additions are planned for upcoming seasons. This initial kart is tailored for Trickster racers.

– This season brings Super Karts, a new type of kart granting unique passive and active skills. They can also be upgraded, gaining new stars that improve their bonuses and more. "Second Star Magic" arrives with the first Super Kart, and more additions are planned for upcoming seasons. This initial kart is tailored for Trickster racers. New Vault – A new Season Vault will be introduced, featuring Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Eeyore from Disney's Winnie the Pooh universe.

– A new Season Vault will be introduced, featuring Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Eeyore from Disney's Winnie the Pooh universe. New Supercharged Racers – Seven new supercharged Racers enter the fray: Anna from Disney's Frozen, Ursula from Disney's The Little Mermaid, Mickey from Disney's Steamboat Willie, Barbossa from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, Angel from Disney's Lilo and Stitch, Anger from Disney and Pixar Inside Out and Mowgli from Disney's The Jungle Book.

– Seven new supercharged Racers enter the fray: Anna from Disney's Frozen, Ursula from Disney's The Little Mermaid, Mickey from Disney's Steamboat Willie, Barbossa from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, Angel from Disney's Lilo and Stitch, Anger from Disney and Pixar Inside Out and Mowgli from Disney's The Jungle Book. New Adventure Road – This time, the Adventure Road will feature Woody and Jessie from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story, as well as Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean.

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