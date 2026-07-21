Posted in: Board Games, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, Disney Villainous

Disney Villainous Releases Two New Titles For Summer 2026

Disney Villainous has two new games: Disney Villainous: Success at Any Cost and Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing

Article Summary Disney Villainous expands for Summer 2026 with Success at Any Cost and Darkness Brewing from Ravensburger.

Success at Any Cost adds Ernesto de la Cruz and Prince Hans in a two-player expandalone for Disney Villainous.

The special Disney Villainous: Success at Any Cost edition is a Target exclusive with unique themed packaging.

Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing supports four players with the Sanderson Sisters, Maleficent, Evil Queen, and Ursula.

Ravensburger has released two new games in the Disney Villainous line of board games: Disney Villainous: Success at Any Cost and Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing. As you can see from the images here, these two introduce the stories of popular villains from Disney's Frozen, Disney and Pixar's Coco, nd Disney's Hocus Pocus for the first time. Each offering a different set of circumstances tied to the character as you attempt to win under their conditions against other villains. We have the finer details for both board games below, as Success at Any Cost is available as a Target exclusive, while Darkness Brewing is available at several other retailers.

Disney Villainous: Success at Any Cost

This new expansion introduces Ernesto de la Cruz from Disney Pixar's Coco and Prince Hans from Disney's Frozen to the popular Disney Villainous game series. Players can face these dashing double-crossers against each other in a two-player match out of the box or combine them with other Disney Villainous games to include up to four players. A special edition of the game, featuring packaging design inspired by traditional papel picado art style often seen during festivals like Día de Los Muertos and a special finish on the sculpted mover for Ernesto de la Cruz, is available exclusively at Target.

Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing

The new Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing combines one of the newest Villains to join the game series with three other dastardly villainesses to create a new offering designed to accommodate four players right out of the box. Players can choose from retelling the stories of the Sanderson Sisters from Disney's Hocus Pocus, Maleficent from Disney's Sleeping Beauty, the Evil Queen from Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and Ursula from Disney's The Little Mermaid. Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing includes special movers with an alternate, gradient finish.

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