Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Serenity Forge, Video Games | Tagged: Doki Doki Literature Club, Team Salvato

Doki Doki Literature Club Has Been Added to Fortnite

Now you can dress up as one of the classmates from Doki Doki Literature Club in Fortnite as their costumes have been added to the shop.

Article Summary Fortnite has added Doki Doki Literature Club outfits, letting players use Sayori, Natsuki, Yuri, and Monika.

All four Doki Doki Literature Club Fortnite outfits are live now, with standalone skins in the Item Shop for V-Bucks.

A Fortnite bundle includes Sayori, Yuri, and Natsuki, while Monika is also free with Doki Doki Literature Club Plus.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus on Epic Games Store and mobile is 33% off until December 1 and now includes updates.

Serenity Forge and Team Salvato have teamed with Epic Games to add the characters of Doki Doki Literature Club to Fortnite, so you can play dressed as several classmates. Starting today, you can dress up as Sayori, Natsuki, Yuri, and Monika across all Fortnite game modes, which we know will strike fear into the hearts of those who see any of you coming. What's more, those who own Doki Doki Literature Club Plus on the Epic Games Store or Epic Games Mobile now have instant access to the Monika Outfit, while all four Literature Club members can be purchased with V-Bucks through the Item Shop. We have more details and images here before you go get your favorite and add it to your collection.

Bring The Secret Horrors of Doki Doki Literature Club to Fortnite

Initially released by creator Dan Salvato in 2017, Doki Doki Literature Club quickly became one of the top-rated games of the year and highest-rated titles of all time. Since then, the critically acclaimed psychological horror game has grown a tremendous community and has surpassed 30 million downloads worldwide. The release of 2021's Doki Doki Literature Club Plus brought the original game to consoles with remastered visuals and a variety of new content, which has also been officially released on iOS and Android devices over the past year.

Fortnite players can now head over to the Item Shop to purchase all four standalone Outfits with V-Bucks or pick up a bundle that includes Sayori, Yuri, and Natsuki. Fans who have already purchased Doki Doki Literature Club Plus on the Epic Games Store or Epic Games Mobile have gained access to the Monika Outfit in their Fortnite Locker. The Monika Outfit will remain a free gift with all purchases of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus on the Epic Games Store and Epic Games Mobile, which is currently 33% off until December 1st. The Epic Games Store version of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus also received a free update today that introduced controller support, achievements, additional gallery art from the mobile version, and general optimizations for a better experience.

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