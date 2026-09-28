Posted in: DOOM, Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: doom, World Of Tanks

DOOM Has Arrived to Rip and Tear in World of Tanks

World of Tanks has revealed a brand-new epic crossover event, as a piece of the world of DOOM has come to the game for a few weeks.

Article Summary World of Tanks launches a DOOM crossover from October 1–11, adding limited-time rewards, missions, and themed bundles.

Play World of Tanks with DOOM commanders including Doom Slayer, Doomguy, Samuel Hayden, Commander Thira, and The Betrayer.

The Battle Pass Special adds the FV225 Collector tank with the FV225 Mk. BFG 3D Style and brutal double-barreled firepower.

Unlock World of Tanks DOOM cosmetics like Praetor and Maykr styles, iconic soundtrack, attachments, and the IDDQD inscription.

Wargaming has teamed up with Bethesda Softworks to bring a slice of DOOM to World of Tanks so they can rip and tear everything in sight. The game will launch the event on October 1 and run through October 11, during which you'll be able to play as iconic characters and collect DOOM-inspired rewards. Not ot mention taking command of the brutal FV225 Collector tank, complete with the "FV225 Mk. BFG" 3D Style. We have the finer details from the devs below and the trailer above.

Show No Fear With DOOM Designs in World of Tanks

Available as commanders are five saga-spanning characters from the legendary DOOM franchise. Players will be able to embody the iconic, fierce protagonist in two incarnations: the retro spirit of the early '90s in the stylized Doomguy, and the ruthless Doom Slayer. Also ready to rip are Samuel Hayden, Commander Thira, and The Betrayer. The Betrayer and Doom Slayer, both with zero perks, are among the Base Rewards. All characters feature voice performances by the original DOOM voice actors, while Doomguy additionally includes his signature grunts and groans taken from the classic game.

The Battle Pass Special

DOOM also introduces the FV225 Collector tank, complete with the DOOM-inspired "FV225 Mk. BFG" 3D Style. Drawing on the iconic double-barreled weapons of the DOOM universe, this fearsome tank brings a distinct Argent-powered look to the battlefield. Its twin guns function like those on researchable British double-barreled heavy tanks, delivering devastating firepower worthy of the Doom Slayer himself. Tankers can collect a variety of DOOM-themed customization items, including two dedicated 3D attachment sets inspired by different eras of the franchise:

Doomguy's Keepsakes – a tribute to classic DOOM featuring the DOOM Ornament, Chaingun, Classic HUD, Demon Disposal Kit, and Marine's Stash.

– a tribute to classic DOOM featuring the DOOM Ornament, Chaingun, Classic HUD, Demon Disposal Kit, and Marine's Stash. Fight Like Hell – inspired by the modern DOOM trilogy and featuring the BFG9000, UAC Rocket Launcher, Cacodemon, Slayer's Stash, and Slayer Suit.

The collection also features DOOM-inspired 2D Styles, such as "Praetor," "Maykr," and "The Dark Ages." And to make the experience complete, the Battle Pass Special: DOOM interface features iconic DOOM soundtrack, while Commanders can add the legendary "IDDQD" inscription to their favorite vehicles. Players can also get themed bundles and complete special combat missions to unlock even more franchise-inspired rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!