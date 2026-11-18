Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, DOOM, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DOOM: The Dark Ages

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations Launches New Slaughter Mode

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations has been given an even bigger update for those who want to thwart evil with the new Slaughter update

Article Summary DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations added Slaughter Mode on November 16 as a free update for eligible owners.

Slaughter Mode throws players into endless runs with random arenas, bosses, and escalating waves of demons.

DOOM: The Dark Ages players earn Skulls to unlock Slayer skins, weapon skins, profile icons, and music tracks.

Each checkpoint lets you secure your Skulls or risk them for a bigger multiplier, with death wiping unsecured rewards.

Awesome news for DOOM fans, as Bethesda Softworks released a new update this month for DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations, giving everyone the new Slaughter Mode. This is a totally free addition to the game for anyone who owns Revelations, the Premium Edition, or the Premium Upgrade of DOOM: The Dark Ages, as your skills will be put to an even greater test with an onslaught of enemies who need to be put down at all costs. We have mroe details from their latest blog below as the content is now live.

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations Turns Up The Slaughter

Push your slaying skills to the limit with Slaughter Mode, a new endless combat challenge available November 16 as a free update for owners of DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations. Tear through relentless, escalating and unpredictable waves of demonic hordes, carving out your personal best scores and unlocking rewards using the Skulls collected from the carnage. With each checkpoint reached, players must ask themselves if they want to cash in their run or risk it all for more slaughter.

No two runs through Slaughter Mode are identical as you fight escalating rounds of random encounters, bosses and arenas, turning up the heat as you proceed further into your run. Complete rounds to earn Skulls, which unlock rewards such as Slaughter Mode-only Slayer skins, weapon skins for all modes and profile icons. You can also unlock tracks from Andrew Hulshult's IDKFA soundtrack to play in both Slaughter Mode and the Ripatorium! Take on weekly challenges for more opportunities to earn rewards and show off your slaying prowess.

Survive long enough to reach a Round Checkpoint and you'll have the chance to Secure your current Skulls against death. Choose Risk It instead to add to your Skull Multiplier, increasing the Skulls you can earn during the run—but there's a catch. If you're slain while Risk It is active, all your unsecured Skulls are forfeited! Death isn't the end, however: every Round Checkpoint you complete also unlocks another starting point for future runs, letting you resume the carnage in those later encounters sooner.

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