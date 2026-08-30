Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra To Receive An Overhaul After One Year

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is getting a massive overhaul for Season 7, as the game celebrates its one-year anniversary

Article Summary Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra gets a major Season 7 overhaul, shifting combat to a third-person action view.

Bandai Namco is redesigning rules, abilities, and customization, making Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra feel new.

Season 7 launches September 9 with Super Gogeta, Android 19 as a Helper, San-Shinron, and rotating bosses.

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's first anniversary brings free G-Capsules, login rewards, events, and more in 2026.

Bandai Namco revealed a massive change is coming to Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, as the game celebrates its one-year anniversary as part of Season 7. The shorthand is that the company recognized the current version of the game isn't working, as shown by the mixed reviews it's received since launch. So, starting with Season 7, which launches on September 9, the gameplay will shift battles from the current top-down perspective to a third-person, over-the-shoulder perspective. What's more, new mechanics and an action-oriented game system will be integrated, essentially making this an entirely new game. We have more details about the changes and seasonal content to come.

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Will Be a Whole New Game

The Year-End Overhaul will transform the battle experience, shifting battles from the current top-down view to a third-person, over-the-shoulder perspective that brings players closer to the action. Alongside the new perspective, the game's rules will also be redesigned with simpler win conditions, while preserving the strategic decision-making and teamwork at the heart of Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra. The Overhaul will also introduce changes to hero abilities and new customization options, including "MAX Super Attacks" that can be equipped to replace existing Super Attacks. More details on the new battle experience, hero availability, and how existing items and player data will carry over were shared during the Squadra Talk livestream.

Season 7 Content

Celebrating the game's first anniversary, Season 7 starts September 9 with Super Gogeta headlining this latest update. The fan-favorite fusion warrior joins the DRAGON BALL GEKISHIN SQUADRA roster as a new hero, alongside Android 19 as a new Helper for the Technical role and San-Shinron as a new boss. Starting in Season 7, the boss lineup will also rotate every two weeks.

The first-anniversary celebration continues throughout Season 7 with seven major campaigns. Leading the slate is the "Open Up to 140 Capsules! Open 5 a Day! Free G-Capsules" campaign which resets every day and runs across two periods during the season, giving players up to 140 free G-Capsules. Joining it are the "Anniversary Celebration G-Capsule," anniversary login rewards including the 1st Anniversary Party Hat, Special Passes, and the "GEKISHIN Rules Play Campaign," which kicks off September 9 with a special SP Cell Jr. appearing in matches, followed by the Lucky Box Battle event, where teams can collect Lucky Boxes together for a chance to earn a variety of rewards.

More content is planned throughout the second half of Season 7 and toward the end of the year, including Halloween-themed Skin Bundles, Special Passes, additional campaigns, in-game tournaments, and more. Season 7 launches on September 9. Looking further ahead, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. will continue to share more information about the Year-End Overhaul through the remainder of 2026

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