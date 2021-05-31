Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces BOOST for June 2021

A new feature is coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game in June 2021. As part of the continuing Unison Warrior series that started with the tenth official set, Rise of the Unison Warrior, Bandai will introduce the new "Boost" feature. This feature, set to debut in the forthcoming Expansion Deck Boxes 17 and 18, will have an impact on gameplay.

The news was posted to the official Dragon Ball Super Card Game website:

Spirit Boost is a new skill that allows non-Unison cards to use the markers on your Unison Cards. Thematically, the markers on Unison Cards represent their ki, which can be shared with other cards to power them up. Spirit Boost opens up new avenues for using markers and makes managing them much more important. To start out, we'll introduce some of the cards included in EX17 and EX18. Both include plenty of cards that use or interact with Spirit Boost, so be sure to check them out if you want to try these new mechanics ahead of the next main set!

EX17 and EX18 are the codes for the forthcoming Expansion Deck Boxes, respectively titled Saiyan Boost and Namekian Boost. The cards from these Deck Boxes that are confirmed to be impacted by this new feature include:

SS Son Goku, Spirit Boost Stiker (EX17-01)

Bardock, Spirit Boost Avenger (EX17-02)

Piccolo, Spirit Boost Defender (EX18-01)

Son Gohan, Spirit Boost Vindicator (EX18-02)

The announcement ends with the following:

As we hinted at in the preview video, a preview of the next set, Unison Warrior Series -BOOST- Set 5—is coming June 18, and you won't want to miss it! See you then!

This is quite interesting. This set referenced will be the fourteenth main set and the fifth under the Unison Warrior subtitle. Interestingly, this set, which will be coded BT14, was expected to be titled Cross Spirits from pre-order information. It is uncertain if the BOOST title will replace Cross Spirits as the set's title, or if it will simply be added to the Unison Warriors subheading for the next few sets.