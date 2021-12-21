Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces Next Set: Realm Of The Gods

Bandai has announced the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. Titled Realm of the Gods, this expansion will be the seventh under the Unison Warrior Series banner. It is scheduled for release in March 2022 and contains a new mechanic and a card even higher in rarity than Secret Rare. What can possibly be rarer than an SCR? Let's get into the details.

Here's some early information that we can confirm about this upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game set:

Full title : Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Realm of the Gods.

: Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Realm of the Gods. Card count: 292 cards in total including parallel foils.

292 cards in total including parallel foils. Set focus: As per the title, you can expect Realm of the Gods to focus on the deities of the DB universe. Confirmed characters include Goku, Champa, Beerus, Goku Black, Zamasu, Trunks, Vegeta, Whis, Grand (Great) Priest, Vados, all Angels from various Universes, Golden Frieza, Android 17, Destroyers from other Universe, Mai, Super Shenron, and more. Confirmed Sagas that various colors will focus on are the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and the Dark Empire Saga. Just looking at the cards also confirms the Tournament of Power will be a major focus once again.

As per the title, you can expect Realm of the Gods to focus on the deities of the DB universe. Confirmed characters include Goku, Champa, Beerus, Goku Black, Zamasu, Trunks, Vegeta, Whis, Grand (Great) Priest, Vados, all Angels from various Universes, Golden Frieza, Android 17, Destroyers from other Universe, Mai, Super Shenron, and more. Character/form debut: Trunks will appear for the very first time in his Super Saiyan God form. This will specifically be Trunks Xeno. SSG Trunks Xeno will be a Leader in the set.

Trunks will appear for the very first time in his Super Saiyan God form. This will specifically be Trunks Xeno. SSG Trunks Xeno will be a Leader in the set. New form of Secret Rare : There will be three standard SCRs. These are already difficult to pull with the current rate thought to be two SCRs per case of Dragon Ball Super Card Game booster boxes. The new level of rarity will be called God Rare. It will be an Alternate Art version of one of the three SCRs.

: There will be three standard SCRs. These are already difficult to pull with the current rate thought to be two SCRs per case of Dragon Ball Super Card Game booster boxes. The new level of rarity will be called God Rare. It will be an Alternate Art version of one of the three SCRs. Super Rares and Special Rares: There will be fewer SRs in the set and more SPRs.

Bandai spoke on the reasoning behind reducing the number of SRs, writing:

We've made some adjustments to card rarities, too. We've heard your concerns about the number of cards you need to collect to build decks, but we also know how much players like variety in card art and designs. For that reason, we've reduced the number of SRs while increasing the number of SPRs, giving you a chance to enjoy an even wider variety of card art than ever before.

You can watch the trailer for the new set here.