Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces Ultimate Squad Release Date

The end of the Unison Warrior Series is coming to Dragon Ball Super Card Game. We can now confirm both the pre-release dates and full release dates of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Ultimate Squad. Ultimate Squad is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. Let's take a look at the full details.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad will be released on Friday, June 3rd, 2022. Pre-release events for the set will begin the week prior, on May 27th, 2022. The set will include:

30 common cards (60 when including foil versions as different cards)

19 uncommon cards (38 when including foil versions as different cards)

15 rare cards (30 when including foil versions as different cards)

18 Super Rare cards

15 Special Rare cards

3 Secret Rare cards

Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. Each colored section of the set (Red, Blue, Green, Yellow, Black, and bonus Multi-color cards) will focus on a different saga. Some of the storylines included are the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero which sees the return of the Red Ribbon Army, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku at the center of the Black-Star Dragon Balls Saga, the Cooler movies, the Android invasion, and the Red Ribbon Army arc from the original Dragon Ball.

You will be able to purchase Ultimate Squad in:

booster packs of 12 cards each

premium packs of 4 booster packs each plus two copies of an exclusive foil promo

booster boxes of 24 booster packs each

booster cases of 12 booster boxes each

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.