Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm of the Gods In November 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Realm of the Gods, which was released in March 2022, are doing in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $1,956.21 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $233.25 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $45.75 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $29.03 Realm of the Gods – Beerus Destroys SPR BT16-045: $18.16 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024: $16.46 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $9.79 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $8.22 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024 $7.68 Realm of the Gods – Ultra Instinct SPR BT16-018: $7.43

This is the first time that we have seen the SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GOD RARE drop under $2,000. However, we have still not seen a sale of this card since September 2022 due to its rarity and insane value. This has led to sellers dropping their price tags lower, with the lowest current offer being $1,900. Still… next to no one is biting. The new Bardock GOD RARE from Dawn of the Z-Legends, the second-ever of this card time, is currently valued higher than this card but is likely to drop down to at least this level, as Vegeta is a much more popular character and it still can't support a secondary market as a God Rare.