Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In May 2023 Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch notes that the Special Rare cards of Saiyan Showdown are approaching bulk prices in May 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence in the DBSCG and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in November 2021, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $111.80 Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $97.44 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $68.49 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $55.60 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $3.80 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $3.30 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $2.98 Hit, Battlefield Manipulator SPR BT15-033: $2.92 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $2.62 SS Broly, Brutality Beyond Measure SPR BT15-019: $2.51

For the first time since its release, Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR has fallen below $100. This is notable, as this was once the chase card of the set, but has since been trumped by SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR. Now, the non-SCR hits of Saiyan Showdown remain dynamic, but only because they are all so low in value that even the SPRs are essentially at bulk prices. This is odd to me, as this is a standout set of 2021 in my eyes, but it has simply been so available that the cards have little monetary value.

