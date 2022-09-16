Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: SS4 Gogeta SPRs

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two Special Rare cards featuring Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta.

Now that Dawn of the Z-Legends is hitting shelves, I have begun opening products associated with the set. DBSCG collectors and players alike can expect box openings of Dawn of the Z-Legends booster boxes, four-pack special packs, and the four new Zenkai Starter Decks that have hit shelves. Ahead of those spotlight reviews, I can tell you that a change has come to Special Rares (or SPRs). This change also impacts Super Rares (SRs), Secret Rares (SCRs), and presumably God Rares (GDRs). In the past, these cards were fully rendered in a flat foil that used a gold stamp. SRs used gold sparingly, SPRs used gold on the line art and accents, and SCRs and GDRs went wild with the gold. Now, while the use of gold remains the same, the foil is no longer flat. A wavy pattern has been added to the foil that looks like something between shattered ice foil and the wavy holo pattern used by the Pokémon TCG during the Sun & Moon era. Stay tuned for a breakdown of this change coming soon to Bleeding Cool.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.