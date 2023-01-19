Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Ultimate Duo Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new Power Absorbed set, coming in March 2022, will feature the "Ultimate Duo" of Goku and Vegeta.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The Majin Buu Saga-inspired part of Power Absorbed heads up with a Super Saiyan Vegito Leader, so you already know you're in for some Goku and Vegeta action with the rest of the cards. This classic team-up that came at the climax of the long-running, overarching Buu storyline is delivering a classic feel to this set which has so far been very focused on new content. The entire Black-colored section of the set focused on Prison Planet Saga, with some characters and concepts getting their first real dedicated appearance in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game, so it's nice to see the Yellow-colored section bring some O.G. balance.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.