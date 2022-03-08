Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Marcarita SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Here we are with another Special Rare depicting an Angel along with their Destroyer and Supreme Kai. This one, Marcarita, is the Angel Attendant of Universe 11, which is best known for being home to characters such as Jiren and Top.

This also happens to be the final card from the set proper that we'll be showing off, as we have reached the end of our previews! However, we still have more to show from associated announcements and releases, as the set also comes along with promo cards, pre-release packs, tournament packs, and more. There were issues that some stores had with getting pre-release materials, which I haven't seen Bandai cover, so stay tuned for information as to whether or not the promo cards and other content usually meant for pre-release will be available to collectors after the weekend.

Until then, if you have been able to get your hands on some packs of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set ahead of the wide release this coming Friday, I wish you the best of luck in your pulls.

Stay tuned for more coverage of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.