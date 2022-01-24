Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: SSB Vegeta & Goku SRs

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Realm of the Gods continues to deliver gorgeous art. This time around, Dragon Ball's two most iconic characters get Super Rares showing off their mastery of God Ki with Super Saiyan Blue. Super Saiyan Blue, also known as the clunky "Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan" is what happens when a Saiyan learns how to transform into a Super Saiyan while utilizing God Ki. Goku and Vegeta have both experimented with this form in different ways, with Goku going back to his history and using a technique he hadn't used for a long, long time: Kaio-Ken. Goku multiplies his power as a Super Saiyan Blue warrior while using this technique he learned from King Kai, but it comes at a cost to his body which actually may explain why he didn't tempt fate by pairing this with the standard Super Saiyan forms during earlier Z sagas. Vegeta goes the more traditional Saiyan route by pushing at his limits and ascending to a new, advanced stage of this form (not pictured above) during the Tournament of Power known as Super Saiyan Blue Evolution.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.