Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Ultra Instinct SCR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals one of the Secret Rare cards from Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination: Ultra Instinct Son Goku.

Article Summary Zenkai Series' next set revealed as Perfect Combination, featuring Ultra Instinct Goku SCR.

Perfect Combination is the final standard expansion before Zenkai Series becomes Zenkai EX.

The set highlights arcs like Future Trunks Saga and Saiyan Saga, with a strong Trunks theme.

Ultra Instinct Son Goku's card may have significant value, similar to past high-value cards.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at a Secret Rare card from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Ultra Instinct Son Goku, State of the Gods, has been revealed as one of the Secret Rares (or SCRs) in Perfect Combination. There is certainly quite a lot of hype coming along with this card, considering the way that cards featuring this godly form of Goku have behaved in the past. Will this be the first SCR in the era of God Rares to retain long-term value? Looking at the DBSCG secondary market, the fifth and sixth overall most valuable cards in the hobby depict this form. These are Son Goku, The Awakened Power from the Tournament of Power-themed booster, and Son Goku & Vegeta, Apex of Power from the ninth main series set, Universal Onslaught.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

