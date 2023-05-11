Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Child of Evil Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Resurgence cites the Garlic Jr. Saga from Dragon Ball Z while showing images based on Dead Zone.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the RED-colored section of this upcoming set.

The Red-colored section of Resurgence seems to focus entirely on Garlic Jr.'s first attack. While the card designates these as referencing "The Garlic Jr. Saga" which is largely known as the filler anime saga between the battle with Frieza and Trunks' arrival on Earth, the developers behind Dragon Ball Super Card Game are actually referring to the content of the Garlic Jr.-focused film, Dead Zone. This film is not compatible with the anime's canon for a few reasons, but the big glaring incident that keeps it out of continuity is that many of the characters meet Gohan for the first time in Dead Zone and then meet him for the first time again in the beginning of Dragon Ball Z.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.