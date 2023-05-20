Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Garlic Jr. Saga Heroes Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set Resurgence continues its rollout with cards featuring the Z-era heroes like Krillin, Roshi, & Bulma.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super as well as Dead Zone, the first Z-era movie which featured Garlic Jr. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

Today's previews are some of the heroes featured in Dead Zone. Dead Zone is largely a Goku and Piccolo team-up against Garlic Jr. with a strong Gohan feature, but the classic cast of Dragon Ball appears as well. Master Roshi gets a standard character card while Krillin and Bulma appear on Krillin, Student Bonds and Bulma, Talented Youth. The Bulma of Super would surely love to see that descriptor again.

We're wrapping up the Dead Zone section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Resurgence soon, so we'll soon be finding out what the next section of the set is based on.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.