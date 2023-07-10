Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Tournament Pack Part 2

Why were Mai, Pilaf, and Shu children during Dragon Ball Super? Let's look into their Z-era past to discover the reason for this change.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another set of cards from the Tournament Packs that came out during competitive events celebrating the release of the new expansion Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

The cards in today's Tournament Pack-focused preview include:

Pilaf, Shu, & Mai, Cunning Trio, which focuses on the child versions of Dragon Ball's once-grown villains. This change from adults to children happened to them off-screen during the Android Saga, as explained by the Battle of the Gods movie and bonus material in the manga.

Uub, Preparing for Another Release, shows Uub in his form, sometimes called Majuub, which resulted from a permanent fusion with Mr. Buu, AKA Fat Buu.

Son Gohan, Domination Complete shows Gohan under the possession of Baby during GT.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!