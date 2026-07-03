Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Will Launch Future Saga Chapter 4 on July 8

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has confirmed that Future Saga Chapter 4, which feels like the last DLC being made for the game, arrives on July 8.

Article Summary Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 4 launches July 8, with Bandai Namco confirming the date in a new trailer.

The reveal kicks off several days of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 updates, with more details on Future Saga Chapter 4 still ahead.

Future Saga Chapter 4 feels positioned as the final DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 after nearly a decade of post-launch support.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 continues to spotlight custom fighters, Conton City, online battles, Raid Battles, and story-saving action.

Bandai Namco dropped a new trailer today for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, as they confirmed that Future Saga Chapter 4 will launch on July 8. This is the first of multiple reveals that will happen over the next few days, as they slowly reveal details of what will probably be the absolute last release for the decade-old game. The last time we saw a chapter for this saga was clear back in October 2025, which we can forgive them for, as it appears they're working on a few other Dragon Ball projects in the meantime, but this definitely has a vibe of "the last DLC" going for it. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to learn more about it.

Future Saga Chapter 4 Comes to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is the ultimate Dragon Ball gaming experience, packed with thrilling action, epic battles, and endless customization options. Create your own character, explore Conton City, and team up with iconic characters from the series as a teacher to train and be ready to battle against formidable enemies to rescue the flow of History! As you progress through the game, you can customize your character's appearance, abilities, and moveset, allowing you to create a truly unique and powerful fighter. The fun doesn't stop there! Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 also features online multiplayer modes, where you can battle against other players from around the world in epic showdowns or participate in Raid Battles to face gigantic foes with other players.

With a vast array of customization options, you can create a character that truly fits your style and personality. From race and appearance to abilities and moveset, you have complete control over your fighter. With several online multiplayer modes and in-game events, battles never stop! Face off against other players from around the world in epic showdowns or team up with them against gigantic threats in Raid Battles. Dive into the intense and action-packed battles typical of Dragon Ball. Whether it's during one-on-one fights or massive battles against multiple enemies, let yourself go in the thrill of the fight! Characters will increase in power level throughout battles and can unleash stronger attacks over time!

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